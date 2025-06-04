Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has spoken out following her ongoing feud with Angeal Okorie

Recall that Angeal has been calling out her colleague, as she made several allegations against her

Mercy came forward to address her fans and followers, filling the minds of many with speculations

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has broken her silence following online spat with colleague Angela Okorie.

Recall that the mum of one has steadily called out her colleague while accusing her of dubious acts in the industry.

Mercy Johnson speaks up amid fight with Angela Okorie.

In a recent report, Angela revealed that she has forgiven the mother of four after learning that she is severely ill.

On the other hand, Angela advised Johnson to seek forgiveness from those she has harmed and avoid using church-related terms that do not represent her.

This escalated the feud as Mercy Jonshon’s protegee, Regina Daniels, came into the picture to hurl insults at the Legit singer.

Mercy Johnson speaks

Hours after a heated moment between Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels, Mercy Johnson came forward as she promised, sharing her side of the story.

She wrote:

“O ti to ge. It's time to say my piece. Everything I need to say, I will say it tomorrow. 12PM. Instagram.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

duchess_emy1 said:

"DON'T BE SURPRISED THAT MERCY WILL RELEASE A MOVIE BY THAT 12PM... PROMOTING HER MOVIE, SHE WON'T RESPOND TO ANGELA😂😂."

_miss.promise said:

"Mercy is actually highly emotionally intelligent . And I mean in the highest order . I’ve spent time with her and she commands respect so it’s not witchcraft it’s wisdom . Mama go and sit down."

amaurraflair said:

"She won’t still say anything."

gibbies_stitches_ wrote:

"Month wey go sweet you go know from first week 😂😂😂."

joy_swanky1 said:

"When she drops another slimming tea."

akwa__ugo said:

"Wow let’s tune in 😂."

lionelprincesss said:

"I wan sell my phone buy data😂😂😂 June started well."

official_diamond007 said:

"I’m going to forgive auntie mercy next time do not give us time to drop it dropping as is hot 😂 anyway hopefully you say your mine well by that time we’re waiting."

dori.ify said:

"The day chacha go finally speak up 🤭."

manuelsbeautty_gh said:

"As a time keeper, 12 :30pm, door will be close. If you don’t and you come to this meeting late you’ll be outside."

iye.360 said:

"All I know I that so many people who are not even friends can't be saying the same thing tho."

ruthroberts7683 said:

"Person wey wan talk no Dey loud am like this 😂she won’t say anything!!"

amakazempire said:

"She’s guilty nothing to talk about. Mj just apologize and move on with your treatment okay."

cas_memo444 said:

"My own be say everybody can’t be saying same thing about one particular person. They are seeing something we don’t see or experience.only them know waiting sup.i no fit put mouth."

Mercy Jonshon addresses fans online. Credit: @mercyjohnson

