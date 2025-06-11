Actress Angela Okorie's ex-lover, Oil Money, has resumed dragging her following their relationship fallout

In a series of social media posts, Angela Okorie's ex shared pictures of Nollywood stars and other men he alleged she had slept with

Angela Okorie's ex also alleged how men could get the actress' attention, further sparking reactions

The once sweet relationship between actress Angela Okorie and her ex, Oil Money, has gone sour and recently gained attention due to an alleged revelation."

In a recent social media post, Angela's ex, who has repeatedly called her out following their fallout, resumed dragging her.

Oil Money continues to call out Angela Okorie, accusing her of having relationships with various Nollywood stars. Credit: realangelaokorie/oilmoneyofficial

Source: Instagram

This time, the actress' former lover, who continues to refer to her as 'Grandma' alleged that all it took for a man to get her attention was to own or rent a nice car.

Oil Money further went on to mention actors Yul Edochie and Zubby Michael, among others, on the list of men he alleged had dated Angela Okorie.

He also shared their pictures on his Instagram story, a bold move that further stirred up the discussion about his now-former relationship with Angela.

Angela Okorie’s ex-lover, Oil Money, resumes social media attack after relationship fallout. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

"If you wan chop grandma just get one nice car or rent one nice car and then get any type of alcohol that's all you go just nack her easily, Yul don chop her tire, even Zubby also Mike Ezu dey go her matrimonial home go dey chop her always even uptill now him still dey chop her for free, small small boys in Lagos and everywhere dey chop anyhow for free," he wrote in part.

Slide the post below to see Angela Okorie's ex's Instastory post as he made bold claim about her:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Angela Okorie's ex claimed the actress' mother was suffering in Cotonou.

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's ex's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

oosha.e said:

"Na red oil the guy de sell or na crude oil?"

chidiogo_esq commented:

"I was that beautiful as a "grandma“ I will be more than proud. Secondly,"

vheeny_ commented:

"That chat is not even recent them go too sue this guy. Putting up people's picture for what?"

prince_nta commented:

"Things Dey happen for Asabawood low key lol Better opueh."

_koko_sweet said:

"But Angela has been dragging him and talking too… shebi she thinks she can drag people and feel untouchable… I like as all of us dey get memory loss about how she first dragged this man , no be Una go tell the man wen to stop , you don’t tell people how to grieve."

tall_glass_of_champagn commented:

"Omo we thought we have seen it all after Opeyemi and Nkechi now who’s this one again."

spicefashion_jewelry said:

"The best he ever had, he’s so sad she’s gone can’t stop thinking of her."

Angela Okorie taunts critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie hit back at critics who warned her over her heated exchange with Regina Daniels.

She taunted Nigerians with health issues such as stroke and leprosy, who had warned her over her fight with Regina.

"Even leprosy follow dey warn Angela Una goodmorning o," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Source: Legit.ng