The issue between Regina Daniels and her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, caught the attention of all who have ears on social media

Nigerians have weighed in on the matter and shared their perspectives through a poll organised by Legit.ng

Legit.ng asked netizens to decide who is to blame between Regina Daniels and Angela, and the results are out

Nollywood actresses Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels have been embroiled in a heated online feud.

It all started when Angela Okore went live on social media, seemingly bragging about her success and making comments about her colleagues, including a remark about Mercy Johnson's health. Regina Daniels, Mercy Johnson's goddaughter, took offence and fired back at Angela, disregarding her age.

The drama escalated when Angela responded, criticizing Regina's marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko, whom she referred to as an "old man."

Regina Daniels retaliated by claiming Angela had tried to steal her husband's attention. Angela countered by sharing a story about Ned gifting her N500k after she visited Regina's home, only to be blocked by him later.

The feud has sparked intense debate among fans, with many taking sides and speculating about the motivations behind the actresses' comments.

To find out what the public thinks of the situation, Legit.ng decided to conduct a poll, seeking the opinion of the audiences regarding whether Regina Daniels made the right choice by interfering.

The option available were Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie and 80% said the billionaire's wife should not engage her senior colleague, 20% felt differently about it.

Here is the result of the poll conducted by Legit.ng:

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels responded to her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, over their online brouhaha.

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post ‘Legit Queen’ made about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, after which Angela slammed her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels wasted no time in reacting to the spat and threatened to expose Angela Okorie if she dared her.

Angela Okorie releases fresh claims about mercy Johnson

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Angela Okorie added fresh fuel to the fire with her new post about Mercy Johnson, while dragging Regina Daniels.

The actress, who was recently accused of trying to steal Ned Nwoko, posted another round of allegations online.

This time, she made a claim about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s marriage, igniting massive reactions from fans.

