Meghan Markle Shares Fun Old Clip of Her Whining Waist In Labour Room as She Awaited Birth of Child
- Meghan Markle shared a fun video of herself dancing in the hospital labour room to "The Baby Momma Dance" song while cradling her baby bump
- Prince Harry enters the frame and joins Meghan in dancing, showing off his moves and syncing with the lyrics
- The clip has now gone viral, showing a different side to the royal couple and igniting reactions online
Meghan Markle shared a hilarious throwback video on Instagram, celebrating her daughter, Princess Lilibet’s 4th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a fun clip of her dancing in the hospital labour room with Prince Harry before Lilibet's birth.
In the clip, sighted by Legit.ng, Meghan is seen dancing to "The Baby Momma Dance" song, cradling her baby bump and shaking her hips, while Prince Harry joins in, showing off his moves.
According to Meghan, she resorted to dancing after other labour-inducing methods like spicy food and acupuncture didn’t work.
The adorable video showcased the couple's playful side and warmed the hearts of their fans across social media.
Megan wrote:
"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do! 😂"
Watch the video here:
Recall that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, dropped a new revelation about her genealogy, and it is exciting news for Nigerians.
Markle, in a statement, revealed she is 43 per cent Nigerian while announcing her next plan of action.
The announcement has stirred reactions in the Nigerian social media space, with many expressing their willingness to receive the Duchess with open arms.
Reactions as Meghan whines her waist in labour
Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@boldnbeautifulhub said:
"Is it me or the bump is looking somehow😂."
@icnmodels said:
"This is so cool to watch. Every pregnant woman or expecting mothers shall give birth peaceful, safe and sound🙏. Congratulations in advance 🙌."
@myteen_and_i said:
"White British women are going to be in a absolute turmoil seeing this😩😩."
@kingsliveth said:
"Forget Jokes. Women bring life to the Table. Much Love❤️❤️❤️. Women take your flowers."
@stawobaba said:
"These ones no get problems. UK hold your throne while they hold their happiness. Whatever you do. Just be happy.:
@princessuvbi said:
"Nothing beats a man you can be goofy with especially at a time like this. Congratulations to the Royals."
@thetailoringstore said:
"😍love should be funnnnnnnnnnnnn😍 oh sweet God i do not regret watching this😍."
@zatoplumpsis said:
"They just wanna have a normal life and be happy!😍."
@ekeson_juniorson said:
"This woman is second Diana who has changed the rules of the royal family."
@adenike.ashaolu said:
"They are human like us, so they deserve their happiness."
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid professional separation
According to a previous post by Legit.ng, a report about Hollywood actress Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry circulated in the media.
The report about what has been tagged their 'professional separation' has caused an uproar on social media spaces.
Recall that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines during their joint visit to Nigeria this year.
