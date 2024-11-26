A report about Hollywood actress Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry has circulated in the media

The report about what has been tagged their 'professional separation' has caused an uproar on social media spaces

Recall that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines during their joint visit to Nigeria this year

Hollywood actress Meghan Markle is in the news over reports of her separation from her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were recently in Nigeria, are said to be in the midst of a professional separation. Reports claim that their work relationship is “in a very bad state.”

Prince Harry and Megha Markle's work relationship said to be “in a very bad state.” Credit: sussexroyal

Source: Instagram

The New York Post reported that Harry and Markle have been seen attending various events solo over the past few months.

Amid the rumours, Markle recently released a statement following her appearance at a Thanksgiving event last week, where Harry was absent.

“This initiative has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the US from Afghanistan,” the statement read in part.

Markle's event comes after Harry attended Invictus Games-related events in Vancouver last week while the actress joined her celebrity pals at a beauty launch event.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Meghan Markle shared how she discovered she had Nigerian heritage.

Reactions on rumours about Meghan, Prince Harry

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

NavarroThinker:

"The guy sacrificed the crown for her and this is how she pays him? That’s so funny."

Lord_GT15:

"What the hell is a professional separation?"

SemiRedacted:

"These two will be divorced within a year…"

iamarawn:

"Oh wow, no one saw this coming years ago. Oh sorry i wrote that wrong. Everyone saw that coming. He's a weak weak man."

NormalGenZDad:

"Can’t believe he left his whole royal family behind just to get dumped by this hussie."

Prince Harry to raise son in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africans reacted to revelations that Prince Harry hoped to raise his son Archie in Africa.

This was according to Dame Jane Goodall, who had the opportunity to interview Harry for Vogue Magazine in 2019.

While not much was known beyond the statement by Goodall, some netizens were less than impressed by the Prince's view, as they felt it indicated a very primitive view of Africa as a continent.

Source: Legit.ng