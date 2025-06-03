Nigerian gospel singer Favour Iwueze trended online following her recent revelation online

The Joy Joy Joy hitmaker announced that she had just welcomed her fourth child, and thanked God for seeing her through

Favour went on to share a picture of her newborn’s hand, triggering reactions from her fans and followers

Nigerian gospel singer Favour Iwueze triggered reactions online as he announced the arrival of her fourth child.

Earlier, Rejoice Iwueze, the Destiny Kid's star's sister, took to Instagram on Monday, June 2, to also share the good news with her followers.

Favour Iwueze celebrates arrival of her fourth child. Credit: @iamfavouriwueze

Sharing a photo of her newborn's hand, Favour thanked God for her blessing and stated that she had returned from her pregnancy journey with a witness.

She remarked how God began with her on the journey and guided her to the next stage.

Unfortunately, the revelation did not excite some of her fans, who expressed their unhappiness in the comments section.

A comment from a user identified as Phiri_kimmie wrote: "Umm, take it easy, madam."

Favour responded to her with appreciation, writing, "Okay, ma.”

Sharing the picture onlie, she wrote:

"...and we came back from this journey with a testimony. God started us on this journey, and He has brought us over to the next phase. Happy New Month!"

See her post below:

Fans celebrate with Favour Iwueze

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mariamlutala said:

"WOW!! Congratulations ma! As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; So are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: They shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate. May this be your portion in Jesus' name!"

mummymoh_ said:

"Wow congratulations I like this 👏 doing it at once and enjoy like a baby with your husband."

lilian.gabriel1 said:

"Congratulations sisssy❤️❤️❤️."

chinnys_glam_world_ said:

"Congratulations momma❤️😍who hasn’t gone through motherhood doesn’t know what it feels like."

rejoice_iwueze wrote:

"The Lord has been good and gracious to us ooo. Congratulations my dearest big sister and friend ❤️❤️❤️."

iamchinaza said:

"May God be praised! Congratulations FAVOUR❤️."

zorbanwa_love said:

"But favour dey born sha, rejoice never even recovered from ire finish favour don drop another. Well sha. Congratulations 🎊."

coviny_collections said:

"My girlllllll 😍 Congratulations once again! You conquered."

kollie992 wrote:

"That’s how you do it back to back and done. Congratulations, Favour and husband."

okeakpuijeoma22 said:

"Congratulations gorgeous ❤️."

manassehtessy wrote:

"Congratulations to the family 🥂."

evelynscentss said:

"Congratulations 🎉."

hadassahpearl wrote:

"I wish I can send a voice note especially for those of you writing insensitive comment as stop now, take it easy pls what exactly is ur problem? Did she ever complain to any of you? Why can't some of understand apple's decision and respect it

princess_ifybaby said:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️ welcome 🤗 to the world 🌎 baby boy."

mrschapweteka said:

"Congrats Favour. Happy for you❤️."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Congratulations. Tnk u Jesus for a safe delivery ❤️❤️❤️."

Rejoice Iwueze gushes over her wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rejoice Iwueze, a member of the popular Destined Kids music group, had her traditional wedding on November 2022.

Rejoice flooded her page with some lovely pictures of her and her man dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion.

Many of her fans and followers took to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her.

