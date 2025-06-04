Bobrisky recently shared a video about Big Brother Naija's Khloe, and it has gone viral on social media

The socialite caught the attention of netizens online after making shocking claims about the reality TV star

Bob proceeded to tell a story about Khloe’s past and called her a liar, among other unflattering things

It is unclear what prompted this, but Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, is currently calling out BBNaija star Busayo Abiri.

Khloe had been dragged online on two consecutive occasions in the past few days, and things are not looking pretty.

Bobrisky boldly calls BBN Khloe a liar, more. Credit: @bobrisky222, @kokobkhloe

Source: Instagram

First, it was from a lady who claimed to have been assaulted at her spa, and another from her vacation roommate who said the socialite almost unscathed her over an altercation.

In the new development, the clip, sighted by Legit.ng, saw Bobrisky, the popular cross-dresser, call Khloe a liar and other unprintable names.

She boldly stated in the video that Khloe was probably not the owner of the said spa and that she lives a “fake life for clout.”

She also recalled a time when Khloe wanted to buy the same car as her, a Range Rover Velar, but made a deposit of N5 million instead of balancing up, wanted to pay with her body.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Khloe underwent a critical emergency surgery that narrowly prevented a fatal outcome, highlighting the severity of her condition.

She expressed profound gratitude to her medical team and divine guidance, crediting them for her survival through the life-threatening procedure.

The reality star revealed that delaying medical attention by just one day could have led to irreversible consequences, underscoring the urgency of her decision.

Reactions as Bobrisky attacks Khloe online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions on social media:

@officialyoungzaddy said:

"Month were go sweet na from 3rd June you go know 😂."

@troy_eyong said:

"Bob's voice is very similar to that of auntie Funke Akindele."

@iam_cutelove said:

"I know her weell. She’s a laayaerrrr 😂 if the king of lie fit say person dey lie, omo! E go hard not to believe am o."

@dr.rashel_authentic_products said:

"A friend of a lair is what again? Remind me pls 😂."

@enny_the_poet said:

"what is spa? Is spa inheritance?"... Ahhh bobrisky 😂."

Bobrisky digs up dirt on BBN Khloe, thrashes her online. Credit: @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

@comfort___george said:

"This month and wahala...Bob and koko, Regina and Angela... blessingceo and tosin ..I'm here for it all🙌."

@shes__precious__ said:

"ATP it’s obvious bob is just desperate for media clout because what’s her business with Khloe."

@celebrity4eva said:

"Imagine bob calling out someone for lying 😂😂😂😂."

@sunny.nwimo said:

"Bob one side of your big pass one side, belike your face dy fall apart."

BBN Khloe's Spa reacts to assault claims

Meanwhile, there was an official statement from BBNaija’s Khloe’s Spa concerning the assault claims by one of their clients.

Recall that Nigerian influencer Diane Eneje earlier expressed her disappointment after one Angelica called them out over misconduct.

The official statement from Khloe's spa shed more light on the situation as the matter continues to gain media popularity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng