Fashion influencer and icon Sophia Momodu has expressed a rarer part of her personality that she wished everyone knew

A video of her interview with Pulse surfaced online, where she was asked about something she wished everyone knew about her

Imade’s mother’s response and reaction to the question ignited mixed comments from Nigerian netizens

Mixed reactions have trailed a new video by Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, where she was speaking about herself.

Davido and Sophia had recently reunited for their daughter's 10th birthday party after two whole years of not seeing each other. The party caused massive reactions online after many saw their mannerisms towards each other.

Davido's baby mana trends online after recent interview.

Days after the party, a video of Sophia’s interview with Pulse Nigeria popped up on Instagram, where she was asked about herself.

The question begged to know one part of Sophia's personality that she wished people knew more about.

Answering the question, Sophia stated that she has said this time and time again that she does not care about whatever is being said about her.

Her revelation ignited backlash from social media users who questioned her relevance.

Watch the interview here:

Recall, Davido showered sweet birthday wishes on his daughter, Imade Adeleke, who just clocked 10.

The proud dad took to his Instagram story to share an adorable photo from Imade’s Arabian-themed birthday shoot.

Davido hailed his daughter over her new age as he penned down a powerful note for her, triggering reactions online.

Fans share thoughts about Sophia Momodu's interview

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@therealjhonee said:

"Na she care pass. I like Sophia but she so good at pretending."

@browgictian said:

"The only relevance this woman has is that she bore davidos first child. Nothing again. What is her actual work."

@chamluxuryhairs said:

"The fact the she smiles when spilling her truth gives me so much joy😍😍😍😍 I love you 🥰."

@ogaslove said:

"Imade birthday party/ reunion with her dad really pepper those haters for body."

@tabsdavids said:

"So pulse after waiting for so long it's now you're dropping her interview of how many weeks na wa. Love you Sophs ❤️."

@thompson_taiwo said:

"I like her response. She said you are free to cry more. She has a truckload of buckets 🪣 for you."

@seunblues_1 said:

"Period! she no send una papa."

Fans react as Sophia Momodu's reveals her true personality.

@meerah__sa said:

@thesophiamomodu forget about all this drama up an down i love you ❤️but all i know is you re too old for this please move on ,give your suitors chances ,you re beautiful."

@tracyokito said:

"This is the only way she can live oo, if not eh thinking will kill her. The things been said and written about her is not for the weak."

@okezitom said:

"I love you for that Sofire. Their opinion got nothing on you queen!!!!😍❤️."

@de_bs4life said:

"Requesting for interview to say what's on her mind, that's high level of insecure."

Davido’s 1st baby mama Sophia Momodu unfollows

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido’s first and second baby mamas, Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle, made the front line of blogs following a recent update about them.

Laplubelle, the mother of the singer’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, shared pictures from her child’s birthday party held on May 10.

Sophia, who celebrated her daughter Imade’s 10th birthday, took a bold action against Laplubelle that got many talking online.

