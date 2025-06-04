May Edochie’s fans have responded to Yul's older brother’s new wife, Yinka Omolola, over the recent accusation she made

Recall that some online users had dragged the Edochie family, especially their father, Peter, for watching his sons get married twice

Yinka went berserk on May Edochie’s fans, claiming that they attacked her online over her marriage to Linc, prompting their response

May Edochie’s fans have directed responses at Linc Edochie’s wife, who earlier accused them of coming after her online.

The news of Yinka’s marriage to May Edochie’s brother had earlier leaked online. Following his wedding, social media users dragged their family, including their father, for watching his sons marry twice.

May Edochie's fans troll her online after she accused them wrongly. Credit: @linxedochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The situation spiralled into messy online drama after she accused May’s fans of trolling her online. May’s fans have now descended on the new wife and asked her to provide evidence of what she claimed they did.

They also dug up many details about her past, like her age and previous marriage, adding that she was desperate for attention.

They post read:

"Madam Yinka, you've shown the world that you're a troublesome woman. You choose to pursue a fight that has nothing to do with because you seek validation from the Edochies. You choose to fight a woman who has never said a word to you nor hurt you in any way, a woman who barely knows you!"

"Madam, there are wives in the Edochies family before you arrived! But because you're desperate to be loved and accepted you decided to make up stories, lies about QueenMay whose only agenda on social media is her job! Pay bloggers? Please provide evidence."

"Madam please respect yourself, your husband and children and leave this social media dragging for children. At 56yrs old, you should know better than dragging with troils in the comment section!"

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May Nation's post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@veevogee said:

"I love the fact that May hasnt said a word since all these drama began. A Queen I stan gidibam."

@blissfully_allday said:

"This is the lady Judy Austin calls lady A from America who sends her gifts and money. Her maiden name is Ajakaiye. She is a nurse in America, her nursing license shows she was born in 1969. It’s a gang up against QueenMay. Them send her come. If not how you just marry then started to drag a woman has has done nothing to you."

@official_queendee said:

"Now we know Lincoln Edochie never liked May. This is lady A Judy Austin Obasi Chike friend. So Judy organized a girlfriend for Lincoln and they were going to use Lincoln to Kwaaaaiii May Edochie. Now that they failed they are coming to the streets. Shame May has suffered in the hands of this family but God protected her."

@fakier007 said:

"This woman’s problem can be personal issues with May, probably she is thinking May has a good relationship with Lincoln first wife, hence the hate😂."

May Edochie's fans troll her online after she accused them wrongly. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

@diaryofacanadianmum said:

"This Edochie family, the new wives are always unsettled and running up and down. lol. Jumping from pillar to post."

@rarest_updates said:

"Why are they so bent on changing the narrative? May is the victim here! You guys troll her and her kids on a daily and expect people not to defend her?"

@power2thrive_ said:

"I really do feel for 'May'....all she did was refuse to settle....But I do understand this frustration from the detractors, 'Silence' can be unsettling and loud."

Linc Edocgie finally breaks silence after low-key wedding

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, finally came forward on social media to respond to online trolls after his wife brought the heat online.

Recall that some online users had dragged the Edochie family, especially their father, Peter, for watching his sons get married twice.

In a new video, Linc addressed the matter, while backing his new wife, Yinka, and telling trolls to mind their business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng