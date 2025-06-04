Karen Bujulu, the former girlfriend of Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, has made explosive claims about the singer

In a recent post, Karen claimed that she has been dragged on social media following their failed relationship

The Tanzanian model went on to make allegations about how their love ended, triggering reactions online

The Nigerian internet is currently abuzz with heated reactions as Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Bujulu, opens up on their broken relationship.

The Tanzanian model claimed that she had been trolled online due to lies peddled around her failed relationship with the musician.

Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend opens up on their past relationship. Credit: @its.priscy, @karenbujulu

Source: Instagram

After months of remaining silent, Karen addressed lingering online speculation and defended her reputation.

She expressed frustration over continued public association with the past relationship. Karen emphasised that she has moved on and urged the public to do the same.

In her words:

“I've kept quiet for the longest while people dragged my name and ran with lies. I didn't cheat. I was the one who got cheated on. I stayed too long, forgave till I couldn't anymore... and then I left.

“I didn't speak because I didn't see the need to explain myself online, but somehow, everything I post still gets turned into something about him. Let me be clear: I've moved on. I've healed. I promise you, I don't want anything or anyone back. I truly wish everyone peace. I just ask to be left out of a chapter I've closed.”

A the time of the report, neither Juma Jux nor his current partner, Priscillia Ojo, had publicly responded to the claims.

See her post below:

Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend calls him out. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to allegations against Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_alfredoyin said:

"Omo u for shut up forever o😂😂😂 now the dragging will continue 😂😂😂."

chinwe.faith said:

"It's ok for her to clear her name. It doesn't also mean that he will repeat the same pattern with his next partner, hopefully. Love and light everyone abeg."

ronkeabosede_ said:

"They really dragged her , I won’t lie, and yes she is allowed to speak her mind, since den no allow her rest, even if na wrong timing, but is it a crime to be an ex, cause i really don’t get why they drag her."

v_pretzy said:

"Girl is still pained. The wedding pained her."

medlyne_george said:

"June na 4th we dey oo how can u carry such vawulence when we never reach middle of the month😂😂."

_afolorunso wrote:

"I pray priscy will be safe that's all."

proud_wifey001 said:

"I knew it 😂😂😂😂😂 girl don’t worry. Your silence was golden."

chidaughterofthemosthigh wrote:

"We are not interested u hear."

chidinma_hilda siaid:

"😂June carry plenty gist come shaaa."

isabela_linda_ovi said:

"You don't want him back his married now.thank God you have healed goodluck ma."

king_snowwhite47 wrote:

"Bloggers and sense 👐👐👐👐👐👐👐👐 must una post their pictures together 🙄."

gr8emmy_ wrote:

"There is something called pattern oh, I just wish everyone ✌️ 💡."

lota_nnna said:

"You are late o 😂 we already own him and any slander against him will not be taken lightly by we Nigerians."

isiaqbisola wrote;

"Imagine Karen Lord of cheating wan change narrative...chai juma don suffer..... besides Juma never accused her of cheating na her fellow Tanzanians open her yansh as per the ogbonge Olosho wey she be....Karen bring it on we are ready for you."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

