The issue concerning Yul Edochie’s brother's new wife, Yinka, and online trolls has reached new heights

Yinka had earlier accused May Nation of coming after her marriage to Linc went public

In a new post, she revealed how she had been receiving threatening messages and took the necessary actions

Yinka, Linc's new wife, has taken the heat up a notch with the issue of online trolls allegedly coming after her.

The lady has been going head-to-head with online trolls for the last 24 hours. She claims they are May Edochie's fans and that she has been receiving death threats.

Linc Edochie's new wife threats trolls with police. Credit: @yinkatheisen9 @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

In a new post shared by the lady, she expressed her intention to take the matter to the police to file a report, emphatically stating that she will not be bullied off social media.

Yinka also posted the transcription of a message she had received, where the sender had said they were coming for her.

Linc's wife wrote:

"When I spoke to @lincedochie my darling Odogwu about the constant phone calls from people who identify themselves as MayNation. He asked me to change my number. I have been receiving death threats all day. Good thing I don’t live in Nigeria and tomorrow I intend go go to the police and file a police report. I am not afraid of any of you."

"I remember when @yuledochie posted about threats to his life, kids and Judy. I wonder how this hate thing has grown to this absurd degree. You folks need to be very careful. You don’t want to spend your life in jail over a family issue that you have no clue about. I will not be bullied off social media. It is my right and the Americans who created this platform did not have this in mind."

"Hide under faceless accounts, you can still be traced. I will continue to gather up evidence. If you feel the economy is affecting you adversely please get mental help. Just for the records so I make myself very clear to you bullies!!! I have NO regret for anything I said or did. Please bring it on!!!!!!!!"

See the post here:

Reactions as Yinka threatens trolls with police

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@uncle_george.e said:

"My dear am sure you know you can actually stay out of this, I expected you to push for peace secretly rather than public posts that sounded biased."

@lucy.ekpenyong said:

"You started all this by mentioning May's name a woman you barely know because of what they told you about her. One thing I Kno is that may will never answer you na God go answer you ok so continue fighting yourself for validation sake."

@steivy5653 said:

"Yinka at this point you are seeking validation,so because someone said they maynation u believed wao👏👏👏. you are r calling out a woman who has never spoken a word about ur family issues."

@ada_nobert said:

"May Edochie has the highest emotional intelligence I’ve ever seen..Dear yinka Nigerians are people of good conscience and we’ve seen how May has been Humiliated by YUl and juddy now you!there are videos to this claim..Linc your sweetheart has been a firm supporter of May till you came into the picture."

@itz_puritymaris said:

"3 people is involved here. Yul,Judy and May fans. The whole family should address all. May is bullied and troll from people who love yul and Judith and you want May to address her fans."

Linc Edochie's new wife takes fresh action against online critics. Credit: @yinkatheisen9

Source: Instagram

@march2283 said:

"U go apologize oh cos this is just the beginning.u brought it up on urself.silence is golden u no gree keep quiet now u di explain.u go explain tire no evidence."

@nancyrtty said:

"You came in with gun blazing for Queen May! Tagging her, age shaming her, saying all sort of things! Now you’re Throwing stones and hiding ur hands and attempting to play victim! Yinka you lie… u started all these drama."

@ifewuche said:

"One thing is certain, May won’t even give you a reaction. Na you dey fight yourself, troublesome woman."

@march2283 said:

"This post is already on Linda blog go there and see comments nobody di support you😂😂😂marriage never start u doing fight n cry .u call they answered."

May Edochie's fans respond to Linc's wife

according to a previous report by Legit.ng, May Edochie’s fans responded to Yul's older brother’s new wife, Yinka Omolola, over the recent accusation she made.

Recall that some online users had dragged the Edochie family, especially their father, Peter, for watching his sons get married twice.

Yinka went berserk on May Edochie’s fans, claiming that they attacked her online over her marriage to Linc, prompting their response.

Source: Legit.ng