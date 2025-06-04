Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of famed Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, had the internet buzzing as she spoke about her husband, Juma Jux

The influencer recounted the number of weddings she and her heartthrob had as she hailed him for pulling such

Not stopping there, Priscy revealed the amount of money the Tanzanian artist allegedly spent on all the lavish events

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of famed Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has bragged about her husband Juma Jux as she reveals the amount he spent on their wedding ceremonies.

Legit.ng recalls that the celebrity lovebirds had 5 spectacular wedding parties, a pre- and post-wedding party, and a vacation.

Priscilla Ojo appreciates husband for their wedding ceremonies. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo could not contain herself, as she praised her husband while making known the alleged amount he spent out of his own money.

On February 7th, 2025, the couple held their first wedding celebration, an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania, Juma Jux's home country, followed by a civil wedding in Lagos, Nigeria. Priscilla donned a one-shoulder white dress with pearl accents, while Juma Jux wore a classic black suit.

On Thursday, April 17th, 2025, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux held a beautiful traditional wedding in Lagos, showcasing both Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures. Numerous celebrities attended the occasion, including Toyin Abraham and Chioma Good Hair, Ini Edo, Diamond Platnumz, and others.

On Saturday, April 19th, 2025, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux held their white wedding. However, on May 28th, 2025, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux held their final wedding ceremony in Tanzania, which became the talk of the town, with many rumours that Priscilla was already pregnant.

Days after the wedding rituals concluded, Priscilla Ojo praised her husband in a new video, revealing that singer Juma Jux spent N1 billion on their wedding.

She captioned the video:

"Hyping my husband after spending N1 billion on our wedding."

See her video below:

In a previous report, Priscilla Ojo excitedly announced her wedding anniversary date in a video that has been circulating online.

The brand influencer was with Chioma Goodhair and others when she was asked about her preferred date for celebrating her wedding anniversary.

This was after Priscilla's wedding ceremonies, both in Tanzania and Nigeria. During the conversation, Chioma Goodhair asked Priscilla when exactly her wedding would take place and mentioned that she would prefer the date of Priscilla’s Nikkah ceremony with her husband.

Priscilla revealed that her wedding anniversary would be celebrated in February 2026, the day she had her Nikkah ceremony. She also added that Chioma Goodhair would be sponsoring the anniversary celebration, hinting at another upcoming event.

Priscillia Ojo speaks glowingly about her husband. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng