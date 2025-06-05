Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend, Karen Bujulu, has been trending on the Nigerian social media space following her explosive claims about the singer

Legit.ng reported that Karen Bujulu, in a viral social media post, shared her love story with Juma Jux and how he cheated on her

But in an unexpected show of support for Karen Bujulu, many Nigerians voiced their solidarity

Nigerian netizens, in large numbers, have stormed the social media page of Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Bujulu, following her recent claim against the singer.

Legit.ng previously reported that on Wednesday, June 4, Karen, in a viral Instagram story post, opened up about her broken relationship with Juma.

According to the Tanzanian model, she was trolled online due to lies peddled around her failed relationship with the musician.

Karen addressed the online speculation and defended her reputation. The model expressed frustration over continued public association with the past relationship, declaring that she has moved on.

“I've kept quiet for the longest while people dragged my name and ran with lies. I didn't cheat. I was the one who got cheated on," she said.

Nigerians flood Juma Jux's ex's page

Following her bold claim, Nigerian netizens who had warned Juma Jux during his wedding to Priscilla took to Karen's page to console and praise her in a twist.

Many also gushed about Karen's beauty, adding that they believed her claim against Juma.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians on Karen Bujulu's page. Read the comments below:

itzmarymoore reacted:

"girl!!! You are beautiful and feel like peace."

cole_aniita said:

"Make una no let her deactivate her account ooo , she so pretty."

everist_sarah said:

"Girlll!!! You are beautiful I am Nigerian and it’s heart breaking seeing Nigeria people mostly women come here to troll someone they don’t even know anything about. Abeg make everybody rest."

abyna_bee said:

"You are very beautiful, forget all these haters and their hateful comments. They can never."

metrotoomuchxox commented:

"She is such a beautiful lady, Jux is one of the biggest artist from East Africa and I can easily tell y’all that he surely cheat on his wife Priscilla."

officialufouma.chris said:

"Madam old things has passed away remain silent forever mbok."

tulip_wynd commented:

"Nigerians stop insulting this lady she is so pretty and reserved."

iam_queenly said:

"Well this man actually have a thing for pretty ladies … cause his ex is pretty asf too. A Nigerian here by the way."

esther_unusual reacted:

"I am Nigerian 🇳🇬 you are so beautiful and you look peaceful."

___bigsis reacted:

"I am Nigeria, didn’t come to insult someone who has done me nothing or doesn’t know me. Girl I came to check you’re pretty and that’s period."

joan.ighodaro commented:

"If you really had move on there is no need to write those things."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

In other news via Legit.ng, Juma Jux proposed to Priscilla for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony after their Nikkah in Tanzania.

Juma warmed hearts by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

In reactions, fans and followers sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

