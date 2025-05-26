Davido's creative director, Deekay DMW, has shared a video showing the moment the singer introduced him to President Tinubu

Deekay DMW, who met Tinubu alongside Cubana Chiefpriest, and other 30BG crew, got emotional over the rare opportunity to meet the president

Davido's creative director's social media post following his meeting with President Tinubu has also spurred reactions

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido has continued to trend following his visit alongside his crew to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

As videos from Davido's meeting with the president continued to surface online, Davido's creative director and stylist, Dennis King-Nanewortor, aka Deekay DMW, shared an emotional message detailing how he felt to meet Tinubu.

Sharing a video showing how Davido introduced his crew to the president, DeekayDMW, described his meeting with President Tinubu as a blessing.

"Who I b 🙏🏾 …. Nobody! Just a short black boy from Ghana but I hv God and double 0 @davido 🥶❤️🦾 that’s doubled blessings … one for the books !!! …. One for my fellow youths , don’t let anyone tell u otherwise !!!… big love to @seyitinubu Andvery huge thank u to the President of the Republic of Nigeria @officialasiwajubat 🙌🏽 only one Big Jagzzzz for having us," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest also shared a video of his meeting with President Tinubu.

A video capturing Chiefpriest going on his knees to greet the president also sparked reactions online.

Reactions to Davido's creative director's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens applauded Davido for carrying his crew along.

jazzoffreetown wrote:

"Our creative director and stylist you will always be on top senior."

thomfosteer said"

"Connection na water."

xcelthehype wrote:

"This settings so, no be primary school walka oh! Lesgedis."

iam_gg_mobile said:

"Guy See ur Eyes, U no fit see President with Clear Eyes."

kinkinlash reacted:

"Theses pictures will go a long way, years from now you and your children will tell the story."

_hightension_ said:

"Una no fit help us do the task sef una just open teeth like toothpaste advert."

five30bg reacted:

"Na God dey bless u all the waysss🥹 12 yrs forever on top withe the double 0."

house_ofgist said:

"001 dey move with him crew to top the man too much no be lie."

jollof_boi said:

"Yooo! I thought u guys were siblings. But nevertheless u guys are still family. Coz u dey there when it all started."

dr.lincoln___24 said:

"So na you they dress davido anyhow."

Davido and crew meet Senate President

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the DMW label boss, alongside his 30BG crew, were spotted with Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja.

In the viral video, Akpabio was seen holding a file as he conversed to Davido while Cubana Chiefpriest and others present listened to him.

The unexpected meeting stirred mixed feelings across social media platforms in the country.

