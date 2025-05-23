Nigerian singer Davido and his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, were recently spotted in the company of Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The video which was posted on Cubana Chiefpriest’s Instagram page showed the men appearing to have an intense discussion

Cubana Chiefpriest accompanied the video with a caption where he advised his followers and they reacted

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido and his friend, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, were recently in the company of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Just recently, Cubana Chiefpriest, known to sometimes move in political circles, took to his official Instagram page to share a video of their meeting with Senator Akpabio.

Nigerians react as Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest visit Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

In the clip, the Senate President was seen holding a file as he spoke to Davido while Cubana Chiefpriest and the other men present listened to him. Senator Akpabio was also spotted taking a photo with the 30BG boss and the self-styled celebrity barman in a later part of the video.

Cubana Chiefpriest accompanied the video with a caption where he told fans about the importance of mingling with powerful people. According to the socialite, people should try to get close to people who look like the future.

In his words:

“Try As Much As Possible To Get Close To People Who Look Exactly Like Your Future. Abuja Nights With Naija🇳🇬 003. Person Wey Get OBO Too Get Power.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido, Chiefpriest, mingle with Senator Akpabio

The video of Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’s meeting with Senate President Akpabio in Abuja drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some of them also reacted to the advice from the celebrity barman about mingling with powerful people:

Iam_trendc said:

“Power na water 💦.”

Ndubungoziisrael said:

“When you have value, you connect with greatness.”

Posh_ladym said:

“True Talk🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Uzoebisike said:

“Cp no dey hear word 🙌.. I love your hustling spirit bro.”

I_nosendyou said:

“Na all this parol make Odogwu princess dey jealous Davido 😂😂😂.”

Unusual_mimi14 wrote:

“Pascal, na Akpabio be that o, no believe anything em tell you o. All na politics.”

Godwinkessi said:

“These people wey scatter Nigeria. Sha Doro I like as u dey take confuse everybody even me, today you’re in PDP tomorrow APC 😂 Don Dorobucci.”

Abjvibez_n_cruiz said:

“Men them ... 🔥.”

Danny_el_style said:

“Wealth is different from being rich. This is example of real wealth and Value.”

Ceajai007 said:

“No Cap at all. you can abuse people you want to be like nd then turn out like them. #moneynawater.”

Gabiga.charles said:

“Baba, na from ghetto to glory you don waka. You no just dey sing, you dey inspire! You carry Afrobeats go international and still dey represent Naija with full chest. Your new album 5ive na fire! That track with Omah Lay “With You” e too make sense. Na jam wey dey touch soul and still make body move. You sabi blend feelings and vibes like no other. OBO for life.”

Nigerians react to Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest's visit to Senator Akpabio in Abuja. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @davido

Bright Chimezie speaks with Davido's uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bright Chimezie also spoke with Davido's uncle and Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, via a video call.

The Highlife singer, during his conversation with Governor Ademola, dropped a comment about his viral dance moves.

