Videos capturing fun moments at Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke's birthday party have surfaced online

However, netizens shared their observations about Imade's reaction to her father, Davido's presence at the party

This comes after Sophia Momodu also maintained distance from Davido as they posed for pictures with their daughter

The birthday party of David Adeleke, aka Davido’s daughter, Imade, is still trending due to the lavish display.

Aside from Davido's presence, Imade's party was attended by Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, singer B-Red, along with other popular members of the Adeleke dynasty.

Netizens point out Imade’s lack of excitement towards Davido at her birthday. Credit: davido/delemomodu

Amid the fun moments at the party, some netizens, however, pointed out Imade's lack of enthusiasm towards Davido.

Netizens recalled how Davido's second daughter, Hailey, was excited to see him at her birthday party in Senegal some weeks ago.

This has stirred up reactions, as many claimed Davido needs to do more to reconnect with his daughter.

Fans criticise Sophia Momodu over Imade's reaction to Davido at her birthday party. Credit: realimadeadeleke

Davido, Sophia Momodu's exchange over Imade

It would be recalled that Davido and Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, were involved in a series of exchanges over her custody back in 2024.

The legal battle began in 2024 when Davido filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court seeking joint custody or unrestricted access to his then nine-year-old daughter.

He accused Sophia of blocking his access to Imade, despite claiming to have met financial obligations, including covering school fees, providing vehicles for her transportation, and offering a N200 million apartment, which she allegedly declined.

Sophia countered with a 102-paragraph affidavit, alleging that the DMW boss abandoned his fatherly duties after their relationship ended in July 2022, particularly after she refused further sexual involvement.

The video of Davido and Imade at her birthday party is below:

What netizens said about Imade and Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

olayeye_precious_t said:

"Davido needs to work and win Imade's love again; she's been seeing him differently. This is not even about Sophia. Do you think these children don't know what's up? She's in the curiosity stage; she needs an explanation from her dad."

2kingskenny reacted:

"Wait what are you people defending here? it is very obvious you can see the lil girls reaction says it all,abi you should compare Hailey’s reaction when she saw Davido to this Abegii,See as e dey blike say the hugging look forced?"

fysommy said:

"The bond is no longer there.."

iamgloriairobi reacted:

"Eyaa their bond will get better with time I pray the side hugs from made is expected."

bellaceevlogstv said:

"The love between them dropped a lil . Imade must have been hearing stuffs. Allegedly. It now look kinda forced."

afolabi4123 said:

"Woman no they forgive, see the girl reaction , she don hear so manner bad things about him papa."

uwadaannuyudu commented:

"Sophie is a bad mom anyway day anytime, look out the body movement of Imada, it all shows she has spoil the little girl mind against her Dad, no Matter issues you have with your baby daddy not say ill things about him to your child."

Davido’s Imade wins spelling bee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Imade amazed many with her school report following Sophia Momodu’s post.

Sophia shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.

