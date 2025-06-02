Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new partner Natasha Osawaru has ignited mixed reactions online after she displayed her new bag

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state lawmaker earlier showed off a handbag claiming to be Hermès Birkin the singer bought for her for N50m

Few hours after a popular fashion critic pointed out what he noticed about the accessory, which left many talking online

Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new partner Natasha Osawaru has become an object of ridicule online after she flaunted her latest acquisition.

In a previous report, 2Baba and his new wife shared their loved-up moments amid the mixed reactions that have continued to trail their marriage.

2baba’s Natasha Osawaru's new handbag gets many talking online. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

Source: Twitter

In the video that went viral on social media, 2Baba showed his romantic side as he spoiled Natasha with a bag claimed to be a Hermès Birkin and reportedly worth N50 million.

An ecstatic Natasha, in the video shared via her Instagram story gushed about the African Queen crooner as she appreciated him for the gift.

Fashion police drags Natasha Osawaru

Popular fashion critic T20luxury, in a recent post, mentioned that Natasha’s new bag was not a Hermes Birkin.

He further noted that he was unsure of the bag’s authenticity as he lashed out at the honourable.

“Honourable, before discussing the authenticity of the bag, kindly note that this is not a Hermes Birkin bag. That’s the shape of a Hermes Kelly.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Natasha Osawaru’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

opeyemiairat wrote:

"Honorable don forget say t20luxury still dey this Instagram."

cruisenation009 said:

"Na person when dey wear fake fendi nai want buy real Hermes 😂😂😂. How naaaaa????"

phumero wrote:

"Not the 2mama🤣🤣🤣T20 pls go to bed😂."

wigsbydemi said:

"2 mama? 🤦🏻‍♀️😩😂😂."

jumpman_alpacino wrote:

"Hey baby tainkuuuuu😂😂😂😂😂."

omooluwa84 wrote:

"Leather na leather i prefer to wear leather from Aba than leather from a stranger in Italy or france. So t20 u be mumu boy."

pam_ayy said:

"Una no go allow honorable show off her birkin Hermes/kelly😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.Which kain wahala be this."

yrdd said:

"You want to give Us lamba but please try know the name of the bag first😂."

vitamin_ree said:

"A whole nee idibia???😂😂😂😂."

life.of.ben said:

"Yesss it’s Kelly and if she can’t tell the difference then it most probably Fake!!!!"

harmony__vee wrote:

"Ozuor honorable 😂."

iam.abookhar said:

"@t20luxury sell your market and stop acting like a child. Which one be 2mama. She disrespect you before? Abi 2baba disrespect you before? Why the 2mama."

addyluveo said:

"😂😂😂😂Omo June is going to be a great month!"

veevogee wrote:

"Annie sips juice from a glass cup 😂😂."

fabulousjay1 said:

"2mama is so real!!"

sephina_hairs_1 said:

"2baba reaction shows he didn’t even know he bought her the bag 💼 Wahala ti wa."

_spirine_olives said:

"😂😂😂😂 God please forgive me for laughing, why did he have to call her “2mama”."

lyndarlynn said:

"When you want to “pepper dem”, but Pepper enter your own eyes🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"We bn know… Hermes ke, Hemere ni 👀."

2baba’s Natasha Osawaru's N50m bag ignites reactions online. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

2Baba's estranged wife Annie in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's estranged wife, Annie, shared a video of her leaving the country for Zimbabwe.

Annie disclosed she was in the Southern African country as an international guest of honour for an award ceremony.

A clip captured how she was welcomed in Zimbabwe with cheers and jubilation.

Source: Legit.ng