Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu is chopping ‘the life of his head’ in France as a new video popped up online

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the socialite dancing to a live band in France with some of his friends

This came after his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, called him out online after he met Kashim Shettima

Nigerian social media users have not got over a new video of Cubana Chiefpriest enjoying his life in France.

The socialite shared a video of himself having a great time with his friends and sharing fun moments online.

One of the clips that caught the attention of social media users was one where CP was spotted whining and bending his waist.

This came after his alleged baby mama dragged him for kneeling before Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

The nightlife boss seemed unbothered about Hellen Ati’s clout regarding the DNA issue.

Watch the video here:

CP hosts Davido after reunion with Imade

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Davido was relieved after years of being separated from his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The Afro-pop singer shared the heartwarming news of his reunion with Imade after 2 years on social media.

A new video shared by his best friend Cubana CP saw him excitedly make playful remarks about their reunion.

How fans reacted to Cubana CP's post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@_omo_jeje said:

"Paskalll you are vthere dancing I am here safaring wiv your child 😂😂 1,23 Helen go 😂."

@the.xoxose said:

"I see vision.. Someone is somewhere setting camera about the call the name,Pascal!!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@earthangel0011 said:

"You are smoking join this your weight? Not a good idea."

@promisingstar9418 said:

"Pasikal you go safa..kam and kary ya san meanwhile pascal is enjoying himself 😂😂."

@4unkyjay_musiq said:

"Na this kind thing Dey vex that babe for Kenya."

@ronikfab said:

"Na voice note for good to pronounce pasical 😂😂 come and do DNA."

@geetrustcomedy said:

"Very soon now we go dey hear come an do DNA test ooh 😂😂."

@faithfitnesstore said:

"Hanty Helen come and See paacaaal Enjoying oo!😂😂."

@__j.i.s.i.k.o.k.o.l.e.t__ said:

"Helen is sleep now .. tomorrow morning na war 🤣🤣."

@djtipex said:

"Nwanem paskaliiiiii ring light 💡 is been set o . Chop life Biko!"

@veetamin_p said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 ring light setting in 54321….😂😂😂😂😂 Pascal your baby have not eaten in 3 months come and do a DNA 🧬 TEST 😂😂."

@zee_worldfabrics said:

"Pascalllllll. Come and carry your child😂. DNA is a must. Ya baby mama dey saffer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@crossroad.fcgid said:

"Money na water people living larger than their known source of income.We sha dey ovserve when fowl go blow una yansh."

VDM finally reacts to Davido, Cubana CP's visit to Tinubu

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media critic, VDM finally shared his stance on Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’s visit to the presidency.

Recall that social media was thrown into a frenzy after a clip of OBO and CP’s visit to Tinubu and Shettima went viral.

Reacting to the clip, VeryDarkMan revealed his thoughts about the situation to his fans, igniting more reactions online.

