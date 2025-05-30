Nigerian actress Funke Akindele trended online after a hair vendor, Ogbene Onyeka, popularly known as My Hairven, used her pictures

Recall that the renowned filmmaker was one of the guests at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding in Tanzania

Funke and many others online were surprised to see what My Hairven did with the pictures the movie star took during the wedding ceremony

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele caught the attention of many online after she reacted to a digitally altered image that featured her body without her consent.

A Nigerian hair vendor, Ogbene Onyeka, popularly known as My Hairven, took to her Instagram to share pictures she edited using the movie star’s pictures.

My Hairven vendor employed the photographs of Funke Akindele taken during the afterparty of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding. The pictures showed off the actress' short, gorgeous gown.

Editing out the actress’ head, My Hairven replaced it with her well-laid face.

In her caption, the hair vendor wrote:

“Tanzania 🇹🇿 called and I answered. Congratulations once again @iyaboojofespris @its.priscy. Rate my outfit 😍🥰. Make up by @alvinoflagos__official. Help me tag @funkejenifaakindele cos we wore the same dress yesterday.”

Seeing the viral post online, the renowned filmmaker dropped a comment, saying:

“You be criminal 😂😂😂.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jettyroyal said:

"Auntie Funky is who she said she is."

agwabumma_ wrote:

"Make that neck no break oooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

_berrywhiteofficial said:

"😂😂😂😂😂this woman 😂 wooo if I no love u Wetin I gain 😂."

naijabrandinfluencer said:

"Stop it 😂😂😂😂. "

elliana_ufedo wrote:

"Who else was confuse and ran to the comment section 😂."

fragrance_by_wealth said:

"Ehn someone should call a lawyer on behalf of the owner of this dress 😂😂😂."

estherene said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂make your neck no break o

mostreatandcakehut wrote:

"Thank God your head is not hanging today at least the editing of this one is better than the last. Weldone with time you will be a pro 😂😂 adekunle gold ordered from Temu 😂😂."

a_b_a_k_e said:

"You theif person body with your full chest weldone."

06skincareshop said:

"What if owner of the body wants to go and weewee, where will you put your head? 😂

etinosaofficial said:

"I will sue you on behalf of my client @funkejenifaakindele 😂😂😂."

glitz_farms wrote:

"You’ve really mastered the act of being in every event spiritually in someone else’s body 😂😂😂😂."

olufunlolarh wrote:

"The rate at which you upgraded from a good hair seller to swapping of faces ehnnn😂😂😂😂."

tito_accessoriesandmore said:

"You Don upgrade this your Ai picture edit o,at least this one looked real a bit than the Nigeria wedding own you posted😂Welldone sis keep mastering till you become perfect with the edits."

glee_collections_ said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 I actually saw you oooo and you were looking stunning I was the girl shouting my Hairven but you no hear me."

Iyabo Ojo welcomes Funke Akindele to Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported how Funke Akindele arrived in Tanzania for the grand finale of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding.

In a video clip, she was seen dancing with a colleague at the airport, joined by many others who celebrated her arrival.

Fans were excited to see the clip and shared their thoughts on the actress, praising her for how she supports others.

