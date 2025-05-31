Actress Annie Idibia 'Macaulay' has arrived in the southern African country, Zimbabwe, for an event as an international guest of honour

A video recently emerged showing Annie Idibia on a plane departing Nigeria for Zimbabwe

Annie Idibia also shared clips showing how she was welcomed in Zimbabwe amid cheers and jubilation from citizens

Nollywood actress and model Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has arrived in Zimbabwe for an event.

On Friday, May 30, Annie shared a video of herself on a plane as she announced to her fans and supporters that she was travelling to Zimbabwe for an event titled "Zimbabwe Unrecognised Men & Women in Business Prestigious Awards and Business Luncheon," which takes place on Saturday, May 31.

Annie Idibia speaks on her trip to Zimbabwe for awards ceremony. Credit: annieidibia

The mother of two disclosed she was invited as an 'International Guest of Honour.'

"Zimbabweans and all my Nigerian friends based in Zimbabwe , join me on the 31st of May 2025 at 📍7 Teviotdale Rd Borrowdale West in Harare , Zimbabwe," Annie wrote in a caption.

After she landed in Zimbabwe, Annie shared a series of clips on her Instastory showing how she was received in the Southern African country.

A clip captured people playing drums, while others, including children, cheered Annie on as they expressed excitement to host her in their country.

Annie Macaulay was welcomed with celebration as she landed in Zimbabwe. Credit: annieidibia

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia shared her video conversation with her first child and daughter, Isabella.

The teenager told her mother about her school grades, stating that she passed all her subjects with As and Bs.

She added that her lowest grade was in Mathematics, where she scored 86.

The video of Annie Idibia announcing her trip to Zimbabwe is below:

Reactions to Annie Idibia's trip to Zimbabwe

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Annie Idibia's fans and supporters. Read the comments below:

beautycosmeticstradefair said:

"Sometimes u might think u ve lost in life u don’t kno what God has planned for u is bigger."

mssvmu reacted:

"Congratulations @annieidibia1 u r growing and doing tremendous things!! May God keep@leasing yo."

ujmicheals said:

"Yes. I am clapping and rooting for you Queen Annie Macaulay."

realtaiwo5 said:

"Don't allow anybody to kill ur shine congratulations my queen."

jennyivie said:

"Way to go African Queen."

purityod said:

"And one man dy Benin dy go from one birthday party to another."

tdmo2024 said:

"Osehh God bless you for stepping out of 2 face foolishness. U capable of doing this pls don’t stop. You got this am loving."

tdmo2024 said:

"It breaks my heart when woman allow men to pull them down."

afrobeadsartsandcraft said:

"Come and see God.... Look how she is glowing without all that nonsense. I love you so much babe...keep on keeping on."

Annie reacts to stepson's Mother's Day message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's son, Nino, marked Mother's Day by celebrating both his mother, Sunmbo Adeoye, and stepmother, Annie Idibia.

Nino shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story. His heartwarming gesture stirred a sweet comment from 2Baba's estranged wife.

