A video has captured a moment when Peller shouted at his lover, Jarvis, during Toyin Abraham’s movie premiere recently

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and yelled at her before turning away in annoyance, leaving her behind

Reacting to his outburst, Jarvis stared at him intently as he walked off, appearing as if she was about to slap him

A video has captured a mild drama involving Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, at Toyin Abraham’s recent movie premiere.

In the trending clip, the TikToker, who recently celebrated his birthday, was seen angrily telling his lover Jarvis to “get out” while glaring at her.

He then walked away as Jarvis followed him. When Jarvis paused to greet someone, Peller looked back briefly but continued walking without waiting for her.

A man tried to speak with Peller, but he left angrily, murmuring as he walked away.

Jarvis reacts to Peller’s outburst

Jarvis was left speechless, staring at the content creator as he walked off.

At one point, she looked as if she was about to slap him before eventually walking away from the scene.

This is not the first time Jarvis and Peller have been involved in a public argument.

They were previously seen arguing during a TikTok live session, showing their relationship has had dramatic moments before.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller and Jarvis at the movie premiere. Here are comments below:

@johnbest66511 wrote:

"Nobody even care to know what happened that made the boy react that way omo to be a man in this world is not easy."

@dbossman1011 commented:

"Small kids, we all went through this stage of life, we get angry over little things."

@ugobabyvon said:

"Make dis guy better dey use e sense, cause women are something else lol."

@Tisskoo reacted:

"When a woman doesn't know her worth, she will receive insult.Omo werey wey get anger Issue."

@MassesSupporter stated:

"Even if your babe do wetin pass your power. Rule number one: don’t yell at her in public and rule number two: don’t just walk away with poeple noticing what’s going on. Unah fit reach house make unah start madness, not outside."

@OCblack127 shared:

"Na she go find small pikin way go disrespect her because of money."

@AOchiawuto said:

"If Peller leaves that girl, his fame will crash. He thinks the small fame he has gained is making him mad, but he is succeeding with the girl's grace. Without the girl, who would be Peller?"

@IkennaUche shared:

"Lol, the funny part is that they will have other well-behaved gentlemen who might have approached this girl when she was coming up that she would have declined."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and given her a ring; however, she clarified that it was merely a promise ring from the TikToker.

Reacting to her remarks in a video, he fiercely criticised her, told her fans how to respond to their engagement, and questioned her actions.

