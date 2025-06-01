Popular TikTok star Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, triggered reactions on social media after his latest revelation

Peller, who joined his senior colleague Shanks on a live session, made some shocking revelations about himself

In addition, he mentioned that he does not drink nor engage in bedroom activities with his lover, Jarvis

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to TikToker Peller’s latest revelation about his private life.

Habeeb Hamzat is known for making shocking revelations occasionally, but it appears that his latest take steals the cake.

Fans kick as Peller explains why he does not engage Jarvis in the bedroom. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer was joined by content creator Shanks and others, and was asked to join them for ‘shots’, which he politely declined.

A surprised shank asked why, as he thought alcohol was the source of Peller’s hyperactive personality.

Peller noted that he not only does not drink, but also does not engage in sexual activities with his lover, Jarvis. He affirmed that he was saving his ‘baby’ for marriage.

Peller’s revelation was received with mixed reactions from online users who shared their opinions about the relationship.

How fans reacted to Peller's comment about Jarvis

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Impregnabilis said:

"The boy is growing on us sha. He's turning out to be more matured that we thought."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Why is everybody laughing here? You guys think it is not possible??"

@MezieAbia said:

"Not touching your girlfriend isn’t the problem at all, the problem is having it in your head that someone else isn’t touching her."

@streetupdate24_

"Peller mumu oooh u Dey keep girl wey no be virgin…. Alaye pound that girl Asapu."

@FemiOla63 said:

"Someone sit this guy down and play him Spartacus .What is all dis nonsense."

@__oses said:

"Javis wey be edo girl, she will bid her time and get as much as she can from peller before she leaves , marry ko,"

@Millinialfantom said:

"If u like touch her and if you still like don't touch her is non of my business my own na make una so get married 😂 biko una dey oppress d singles."

@jacobdumuje said:

"I won’t touch her” has led to the loss of many relationships sha. Many times, the man who somehow touches her keeps her. Unless that man leaves her."

@Abubaka7071 said:

"Hmmm. Ohkay ohhhh. When Jarvis is ready to Marry, She will get married and claim you are not Matured enough Dey play. Make Regina Daniel husband no just carry eyes come that side Sha."

@KelechiIsr993 said:

"The way this two small children just dey whine many adults needs to be studied."

Peller opens up on how He “feels good” in the bedroom

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media star Peller ignited online discussions about his sexual life recently.

During a TikTok live stream, the comedian narrated how he eases off stress in the bedroom and argued that there's nothing wrong with it.

Peller’s revelation left many calling out his girlfriend, Jarvis, on the internet as the video went viral.

