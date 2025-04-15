A video has captured how Jarvis reacted after Peller disrespected their relationship while he was on a visit to Ghana

The content creator had travelled to Ghana and shared videos of his visit, he had an encounter with a lady which Jarvis later got to know about

During a live stream with their colleague, Sandra, she tried to mediate between the two as their fans also took side

Content creator, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly known as Jarvis, has been captured raging during a live stream over his lover, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller's disrespect of their relationship.

The popular streamer had travelled to Ghana and met with singer Shatta Wale in a viral video shared online. While he was over there, he was seen with a lady and they both got cosy with each other.

Reacting to his move, Jarvis had a live stream with their colleague, Sandra, where she showed her grievance.

According to her, she regretted accepting to date the content creator because such was becoming habitual of him.

She sighted some instances where Peller was caught on camera getting romantic with some ladies while he travelled abroad.

Speaking further, Jarvis told Peller that she was tired of saying the same thing all over again, she added that it was better if they were no longer together.

Sandra tries to mediate peace

While they were having a heated conversation about the scenario, Sandra had to shut Peller up when he was trying to defend his action.

According to him, the lady was struggling to get views on social media and her management wanted a video that would go viral, which was why he gave a kiss.

Jarvis replies Peller

Reacting to his explanation, Jarvis suggested that the two of them would have gone unclad so that the lady can gain better followers online.

Recall that Jarvis and Peller had another argument a few weeks ago after the streamer visited a salon to have a hair cut. He was seen slapping the backside of a Colombia lady.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jarvis' outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@lovaranking stated:

"Relationship is not a prison, if theres maturity and understanding between both these things shouldn't be a problem .This will not be first or last such a thing will happen."

@emmy kull reacted:

"Let tell peller his wrong, we fans no what peller is doing is wrong and we still keep encouraging him on what he’s doing for the girl….this’s not funny anymore fans….he’s disgracing the girl online."

@ℳ𝓎．𝒮𝓌ℯℯ𝓉．𝒢ℐ𝓇𝓁 commented:

"I love Jarvis fight for ur right abeg."

@Rodeeyah wrote:

"Jarvis no one loose her man."

@OptimisticMayor22 said:

"Madam tolerant matters and he has shown remorse let babe he loves you."

@Bherni shared:

"Peller's management are just cruising and Jarvis management are building a brand. this a fact."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and given her a ring; however, she clarified that it was merely a promise ring from the TikToker.

Reacting to her remarks in a video, he fiercely criticised her, told her fans how to respond to their engagement, and questioned her actions.

