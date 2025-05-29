Looks like Priscilla Ojo will be riding into forever with her man, Juma Jux, in a brand new Range Rover

The celebrity couple, who had their wedding finale on Wednesday, May 28, sealed the day with a surprise

Juma Jux’s gift to his precious wife touched the hearts of social media users, who wished them well in their marital journey

Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, stole the show during their wedding finale with his pleasant gesture towards his wife.

The East African music star presented his darling with what he described as a 'small gift', which turned out to be a Range Rover.

He made the announcement during their wedding and asked everyone to move outside as he presented his wife with the vehicle.

Priscy was speechless for a moment as she stepped into the car, ushered in by her mother. She glowed with happiness as she sat in the front seat, joined by her husband, Juma.

The priceless moment spread joy across the hearts of social media users, and it didn’t take long before the young influencer began to shed tears of joy and kissed her husband to appreciate him.

Recall, the first clip of Tanzanian music star Juma Jux and his groomsmen at the finale of his wedding surfaced on social media.

The couple finally celebrated the final lap of their love story on May 28, 2025 in Tanzania, to the joy of many.

The video that surfaced online showed the groom all dressed up for his bride, alongside his men, leaving fans to share their observations.

Fans celebrate Priscy's wedding gift

Read some reactions below:

@aj_beautytouch said:

"She deserve it cos we stream him music no be small."

@murugidiana_ said:

"She said "Baby that's so sweet" he said "there'll be more". I love me an intentional man."

@tharealphuphu_ said:

"It’s the mom’s joy for me. I will rejoice over my kids in Jesus name."

@_oyiza said:

"Omo congratulations to her, she deserves all the good things coming her way😍. I’m so happy for her😍❤️That elenu shipoti maymay Abi mermaid that said he’s too broke, hope he can see?😂. Elenu ja wire bi furo adiye."

@thelove_wealth said:

"God good marriage exist I and my siblings I pray we marry once and we marry right daddy jesus I'm kneeling down with tears and I'm begging you that I will enjoy marriage and never regret it. Amen 😢👏🔥."

@_girlike_presh said:

"Nothing beats the joy of seeing your parents and your spouse vibing together >>>>❤️❤️❤️."

@veevogee said:

"If you like.... Don't marry for love and money. marry for hardship, trials and tribulations😂😂😂."

@theboyysoso said:

"Can we now face other things facing us in this country.. Wedding wey be like Netflix series😂."

