A video capturing the heartwarming moment Davido made a surprise appearance at his daughter Hailey's 8th birthday has gone viral

The video also captured the sweet bond between the DMW label boss and his second daughter, who was excited to see him

Davido’s appearance at his daughter’s birthday also stirred reactions, with netizens commending the Afrobeats star

Nigerian international music act David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with a sweet surprise appearance at his second daughter Hailey’s 8th birthday party, sparking joy among kids and adults at the event.

In a series of clips circulating online, Hailey was visibly excited to see her father as she clung tightly to him throughout his stay at the event, which took place in Senegal.

Davido's unexpected visit to Hailey's birthday party in Senegal warms hearts.

Aside from bonding with his daughter, the singer also posed for photos with her and her friends.

After celebrating with his daughter, Davido disclosed in a post via his Instastory that he had left Senegal for Ivory Coast.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's daughter had a pyjama-themed birthday party to celebrate her new age.

Davido poses for pictures with his second daughter Hailey and her friends at her birthday party in Senegal.

Hailey caught attention as she also displayed the same high energy as her father, entertaining her friends on her big day.

The video showing the moment Davido arrived at his second daughter Hailey's birthday party in Senegal is below:

Reactions as Davido surprises daughter in Senegal

Many fans in reaction to the video commended Davido’s effort, praising him for prioritising his daughter despite his busy schedules, while others threw shades at Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video of Davido and Hailey in Senegal. Read the comments below:

amandachisom_ said:

"Sophia just dey deny her pikin on top nonsense. The child will never be young again, heal."

king_mosa_ wrote:

"@thesophiamomodu allow imade plssss…its unfair that you’re allowing your issues with Davido affect the relationship between imade and her father."

kadibeautycraft said:

"She looks so much like her dad happy birthday cutie."

iam_angieela said:

"I love how he shows up for all his children na Sophia knw wetin dey worry her."

effedeborah said:

D"avido is such a responsible husband and Dad."

carphy_flinks commented:

"After my papa,I give the award of “Best father of the year” to Davido."

sweet_poundz said:

"Honestly this him baby mama na other woman weh nor dey like Drama at all."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"I just know she’s so proud that David is her daddy! You can see it in her eyes! "

officialmilandu commented:

"Hailey's mom is good in co-parenting, it is not always supposed to be shege, fighting etc after 2 adults make a baby while not married, you can respect each other, especially a woman respecting her baby dad in order for a child to grow in both presence of the father's love and mother, this woman moved on and she doesn't brag!"

moses___a1 reacted:

"Deep down, the first daughter is missing moment like this."

Davido criticised over Hailey

In other news via Legit.ng, a man berated the DMW label owner for allowing Hailey to board a private jet:

The man pointed out the potential effects of exposing children to luxury at a young age.

He also cautioned Davido that such an upbringing could have a detrimental impact on their worldview and values.

