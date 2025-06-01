Drama as Davido, Sophia Momodu Reunite to Celebrate Imade's 10th B'day in Lagos: "Social Distancing"
- Davido and his estranged ex and baby mama, Sophia Momodu were recently spotted together in Lagos
- The Nigerian singer was seen walking into his daughter Imade's 10th birthday with his uncle to celebrate her
- A vdieo where Davido and Sophia came together in an awkward post to take pictures with Imade has trended online
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Nigerians were not expecting to see Davido and Sophia Momodu in the same room after they aired their dirty linen on social media.
Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade. The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 9-year-old daughter. There were also reports that Davido had not spoken to Imade Adeleke in over two years.
Imade, who turned 10 in May, celebrated her birthday without her father. Although he wished her a happy birthday online, many hoped they would reunite soon.
Her parents decided to throw her a lavish birthday party with friends and family. Davido was seen walking into the birthday venue and later joined by his favourite uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.
One of the moments that trended online was when Davido and Sophia came together to take a picture with their daughter — a scene that sent roars of laughter across social media.
Watch the video here:
See video his uncle here:
Recall, Davido was relieved after years of being separated from his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.
The Afro-pop singer shared the heartwarming news of his reunion with Imade after 2 years on social media.
A new video shared by his best friend Cubana CP saw him excitedly make playful remarks about their reunion.
Davido, Sophia Momodu fresh clip trends
Read some reactions below:
@stylish_glimpse said:
"😂😂😂 na them sabi, provided Imade is happy😍."
@ozioma_electronics said:
"Sophia hot and sexý sha oo make we no lie😍."
@edwardajeibeautifulmon said:
"Sophia my love for you will never die.. thank you for this❤️❤️❤️."
@chopnackle said:
"Sofia, has not healed yet from the heart break 💔💔💔, she feels used."
@___araoluwa___ said:
"Social distancing at it’s peak love it for them☺️😂."
@bnb_clothings said:
"I hope the baby is happy, that's all that matters cos I see them hurting her with their actions."
@nene_george said:
"On behalf of chioma’s fans, we’re watching closely with our oyokometer. Pls continue to keep the social distancing. OBO, you’re doing well so far 😩😩."
@winx_fragrance said:
"Omo this Davido uncle na suppose born am their relationship is so sweet."
@travel_liesure10 said:
"Happy birthday 🎂 to her. This girl is growing she had a beautiful bond with her father long breaks puts a crack on this bond. I pray they figure it out 💯."
Davido’s first daughter Imade wins spelling bee
Legit.ng previously reported that Imade Adeleke left many amazed at her school report following Sophia Momodu’s recent post.
The businesswoman shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.
The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng