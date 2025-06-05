Singer Davido reacts with a savage post after the opposition criticised Governor Adeleke’s visit to Tinubu

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again found himself in the middle of political drama — but this time, it’s in his home state of Osun.

The Feel crooner joined his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, and their father, billionaire businessman Dr Deji Adeleke, on a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3.

Shortly after the visit, rumours began circulating that the Osun governor was planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The rumour threw the Osun APC into panic mode.

In response, the party called a press conference, where former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, made it clear that Governor Adeleke was not welcome in the APC. His statement quickly went viral on social media.

Reacting to the clip, Davido posted a short but scathing jab on his Instagram story:

“No be this guy naked for bush?”

Though he didn’t call names, fans instantly connected the dots and assumed he was referring to Owoeye, who once trended for allegedly being caught in a controversial incident years ago.

The post sent shockwaves across social media, drawing laughter from his cousin B-Red, who is also the governor’s son, and a flurry of mixed reactions from netizens.

Social Media Reactions

While some fans hailed Davido’s confidence, others questioned the Adeleke family’s growing influence in both entertainment and politics.

@browniwales said:

"Adeleke family get one special grace that is making both music industry and some politicians envy them. When grace is involved, forget competition."

@edo.bort added:

"Jokes aside, the Adeleke family have been doing a lot underground for the governor's re-election, especially Davido. He’s a blessing to that family."

@yooitsyhngmb commented:

"Both in the industry and politics, dem just dey envy the Adeleke family. Nawa ooo "

But not everyone was pleased with Davido’s post.

@gainezgram wrote:

"See the people that want good government laughing. What’s funny in what your fav and his cousin said?"

@lafroisnotyourguy criticised:

"Una wan turn politics to family business? Hmmm."

@linda_onyi expressed concern:

"So Adeleke family wants to cross carpet and people are laughing because it’s their fav?"

@sirjafaar alleged:

"This na the same senator wey dem catch for cemetery dey do rituals before election... I remember."

@olami_quality warned:

"Nigeria is slowly becoming a one-party system, and people are laughing and celebrating. It’ll backfire eventually."

