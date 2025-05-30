A Nigerian man was thrown into confusion after seeing the mind-boggling balance of millions his wife owns

The confused man reached out to a Facebook influencer and shared the balance with her, seeking help to ascertain how much it is

The Facebook influencer displayed the woman's balance on the social media platform, sending netizens into a frenzy

Mixed reactions have trailed the fund balance, which belongs to a man's wife.

The balance became public knowledge after Facebook influencer Racheal Joseph displayed it on the social media platform, along with the message that the unidentified man had sent her privately.

According to the man, he tried to ascertain the total figure, but he couldn't and begged Racheal to help him out. Racheal's post read:

"From my box.

"Please notify me when you see this . Please this is how much ? I have tried to call this money.

"Belongs to my wife. Thanks madam Racheal."

From the balance shared, the woman has over N104 million.

The woman's balance elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Woman's money details awe netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's fund balance below:

Joy Mitchelle Ehikioya said:

"This man here is just confused not that he doesn't know the actual figures. He's just amazed that such money will be in the wife's account. So he dey use him head dey figure out maybe he dey on kolos or not that's why he brought it here for assistance. Oga, your wife na Odogwu Nwanyi. Twala madam hundred and Four milla and the rest mbok."

Ifeanyichukwu Stella Amarachukwu said:

"It's not as if he can't pronounce it just that his surprise his wife has such money maybe she doesn't assist him.

"So I fink oooo."

Sharon Amarachi Charles said:

"Your wife na the real Odogwu with doing, and you are an Achalugo since you can not call the amount sef.

"Achalugo Odogwu greet Odogwu for me 🙄."

Ndah Jibril Agboni said:

"Una no get Bank account officers? Even people wey do only arithmetic in primary school go know this one na. You simply just want to show us say your wife is rich. Congratulations, more money and blessings for you and the rest of us."

Juliana Omowunmi said:

"Oga comot eye for ur wife money oh.

"Show us ur account balance too."

Lambo Mabel said:

"😄😄😄 Oga no sure of the balance,e be like film trick.One hundred and four million , Three hundred and forty one thousand,ninety five naira,Forty-one Kobo pere."

Erdoo Essence Gbakaan said:

"Your Asa get doing.

"Na she be Odogwu pararara….

"Address her by her account balance."

Diamond Jewel said:

"The reason why ur here asking is probably bcuz u don ask her for money and she said she don't have and u went ahead to trace her account Bal 😂😂😂.

"But this thing wey u do now... Shame no catch u??

"Shaaa... I dey wait for 2nd episode 😁."

