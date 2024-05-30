Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has joined the growing dissenting voices on social media revolting against the change of the country's national anthem

Kate Henshaw slammed the idea, noting that it is not a priority considering the current condition of things in the country

The actress noted that the reversion is nothing but a colonial disease led by people with no clarity of purpose

Amid the recent announcement by the National Assembly, it was noted that the country's national anthem had been reverted to the one used in the First and Second Republics.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is one of the loudest voices on social media who has opposed reverting the national anthem to its old form.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw slams the new national anthem and calls it colonial. Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets, Kate Henshaw expressed her thoughts about the new anthem.

She described it as a colonial national anthem, which she believes will do nothing to soothe the current hardships faced by most citizens of the country.

"Labour of our heroes past" - Kate Henshaw

In her tweets, the actress lamented the lost wording in the removed anthem. She noted that too much would be lost with the removed anthem, like the saying, "The labour of our heroes past."

Henshaw noted that such vital part of the anthem is gone. Here an excerpt of read some of the comments made by Kate Henshaw about the new anthem:

"In the midst of excoriating hardship and a lack of good governance on every level, but not to worry. Going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much-needed drug."

See one of the many tweets shared by the actress:

Here's another tweet where she lamented about the old anthem:

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's tweets

Here are some of the comments:

@DOgbijo:

"Hahahaha….Mama. When are you coming to Australia to use awa gym? I hear Nigeria Air tickets are available at woye not fowl leg oh."

@Nigeriawithobi1:

"Aunty Kate let hail thee. Moreover Emilokan and TINUBU don tell us say make we sing a new song."

@Prime_Talis:

"It's a lie oo. We hail thee by force o."

@i_jandor:

"Dear sweetheart, I don't see how soothing the Colonial Anthem will be to anyone. A hungry man is angry man. Now tell me, how soothing can that be to him? I feel the brezzident lacks a clear direction and super priorities of what is best for Nigeria and Nigerians."

@Chijiokeinno:

"Mama, we are in the hailing era ooo. We hail thee mama..."

@odumodugbulagu:

"The new National Anthem has replaced Good morning. We now hail instead of greet."

@gpsych01_joe:

“We hail thee” is giving mama PTSD. Mama a beautiful morning to you."

@Nigeriawithobi1:

"Aunty me, TINUBU is never an heroe how did you want him to value the labour of our heroes past."

@Mayordavid_9:

"Why is it that it’s only some certain people from a certain region that are angry about the national anthem."

@ajibawealth_i:

"This is not true, if the labor of our heroes is that effective, we shouldn't be suffering."

@folucomms:

"Make them no remind us about the heroes labours, Ojoro cancel Ojoro...Let's start afresh."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve Nnaji

The Nigerian star actress generated massive reactions from fans of one of her colleagues, Genevieve Nnaji.

During her appearance on Chude Jidenwo's podcast, Henshaw shared her thoughts about Genevieve and why she's had to adapt in her relationship with her.

The Blood Sister actress mentioned during the interview that sometimes Genevieve pulls away from people in a way that makes one question if something is wrong with them.

Source: Legit.ng