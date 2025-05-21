Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw reminisced on her journey to stardom as she celebrates 32 years in Nollywood

The movie star recounted the first movie she acted in 1993 as she shared a picture of the VHS in her possession

She also shared details of hr fist audition and how she got invited, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has spurred nostalgia online as she celebrates 32 years in the movie industry, Nollywood.

The mum of one recounted her first movie role in the 1993 blockbuster “When the Sun Sets” featuring her colleague Bob Manuel Udokwu.

She revealed that the VHS cassette of her first project is still with her. She appreciated God for the years of hardwork and dedication.

Kate Henshaw recalled her first audition and the friend, J T TomWest, who invited her to it. She prayed for the repose of his soul, announcing that he was late.

The movie star spoke on the importance of acknowledging those who played a part in helping one’s success.

“Left pic: My very first movie, When the Sun Sets (1993). I still have the cassette. Right pic: The movie RUTHLESS ( 2024). 32 years of grace, grit, hardwork and the full blessings of God in tow.. God did this!!!

"Thank you J T TomWest, for inviting me to that very first audition. RIP bro🙏🏽🕊 You remain a huge part of my journey. Never stop acknowledging those who played a part in helping you achieve your success. It will not diminish you. Look back, see how far you have come and stay grateful to God..always.”

Netizens celebrate Kate Henshaw

joeulaeto said:

"I remember “When the Sun sets” I remember my VHS cassette with my portable video playe, Hint Magazine o I remember Hmmm how time flies. @k8henshaw you’ve been a blessing consistently for so long ❤️❤️❤️God bless you 🙏🏾."

pamela_britney said:

"I still Dey naked bath for outside 😂🤣🤣🤣. VP General I salute 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

dameebika said:

"When the sun set was a very good movie and I would love to watch again!"

lexxleovia said:

:Yes.. that’s the movie.. it was a good watch 😍."

sarah_emafi said:

"This title “when the sun set” I can never forget it.. you as omono bob Manuel as ken I think 💐 chai I love love this movie while growing up we used to challenge our friends with how many movies we have watched in those days and this was my number one 😂."

iam_lastdon_samuel said:

"The movie I watch at my father's sitting room at woliwo onitsha that year 😍😍😍😍."

zagaoriginz said:

"This is truly a journey worthy of note and celebration 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 💯 💯."

gladysmacaulayofficial said:

"I’ve jut been seeing posts that are fueling my fire this evening🔥🔥🔥 Weldone aunty Kate❤️."

levinahairclub said:

"I remember that movie so much,I saw you in first bank Allen and fangirled you 😍😍😍 take flowers Sis 💐💐💐💐 you have been giving us back to back 🙌 God keep you 🙏 and more is coming 🙏."

chinenyeemeghara said:

"More God's blessings 🎊 🙌."

gloriasankey said:

"When the sun set🔥🔥🔥 i have the cassette, stronger than pain and Domitilla are also in my collections. Can't get enough of those movies and I still watch them. Kudos to you Kate👏👏😍."

