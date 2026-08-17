Former BBNaija housemate Erica Nlewedim opened up about the lasting emotional toll her time on the reality show left on her

The actress told media personality Toke Makinwa that the online criticism she faced did not stop after she left the BBNaija house

Erica disclosed that the relentless pressure eventually pushed her to seek professional mental health support in 2024

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim has opened up about how years of online hostility following her exit from the reality show took a serious toll on her mental wellbeing.

The actress made the revelations during a candid conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa, where she reflected on her BBNaija experience, her disqualification from the programme, and the long road to recovery that followed.

Erica Nlewedim opens up about the lasting emotional toll her time on the reality show left on her. Photos: Erica.

Source: Instagram

Years of Backlash After BBNaija

According to Erica, the criticism she received did not fade once she stepped out of the house. She described enduring roughly three years of sustained online insults, which gradually wore down her emotional resilience.

The actress said the situation became so overwhelming that it began affecting her mental health in ways she could no longer manage alone.

She eventually turned to therapy in 2024, crediting professional support as a key part of how she coped.

She stated:

"I'll never go to a show like Big Brother Naija again in my life. I'm happy I did it because, of course, it changed my life money-wise, but I'm never doing it again if I'm given the opportunity. I was getting like 3 years of back-to-back insults. I had to see a therapist because of that show."

Erica on Never Returning to BBNaija

Despite acknowledging the financial opportunities the show opened up for her, Erica was firm that the personal cost was too high to consider returning.

She made clear that no amount of incentive would change her mind, describing the decision as absolute.

Watch Erica interview, speaking about her journey to therapy here:

Reactions trail Erica Nlewedim's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@umuojime stated:

"Mental health after reality TV is no joke. And she is one of the FEW BBN 9ja housemate that has oil on her head, others I don't know whether na ashawo dey use their own popularity dey do. I’m glad she got the help she needed to heal."

@PaulAgono noted:

"She had to see a therapist because of what she become in that house and the toxic traits she had that she didn't know of. But they are clowns who love her bad character"

Erica discloses that the relentless pressure eventually pushed her to seek professional mental health support in 2024. Photo: Erica Nlewedim.

Source: Instagram

Erica responds to fan’s plea for her bracelet recall

Legit.ng reported a story when Erica engaged with a fan on X who begged for her Van Cleef bracelet, offering retweets in exchange.

Her kind response—agreeing to send money instead—earned praise for her generosity. That interaction highlighted her connection with fans and her approachable demeanor.

Source: Legit.ng