Actress Funke Etti has publicly recounted an alleged encounter with a movie director she says tried to use a lead role as leverage for a sexual relationship

The actress alleged that after she rejected the director’s advances, he went to the producer and questioned her suitability for the role

Funke’s account has reopened conversations about alleged abuse of power and the challenges actors may face when dealing with senior figures in Nollywood

Nollywood actress Funke Etti has called out a movie director over an alleged sexual advance she says she encountered while working towards a major movie role.

The actress shared the details during an interview with Doyin Kukoyi, recalling what allegedly happened when she was on a movie set.

According to Funke, the producer had initially told her that she would play the lead role in the movie.

Funke Etti recounts an alleged encounter with a movie director she says tried to use a lead role as leverage for a sexual relationship. Photos: Funke Etti.

Source: Instagram

But things reportedly took an unexpected turn after the director asked her to meet him in his room.

Funke recounts alleged encounter

Funke explained that she agreed to see the director in his room because she respected his position and authority on the movie set.

However, she alleged that the meeting soon became uncomfortable when the director allegedly tried to lure her into having an encounter with him.

The actress said she refused the alleged advance, apparently expecting the matter to end there.

But according to her, refusing the alleged advance came with an unexpected consequence.

‘I refused him’

Funke claimed that the director subsequently went behind her back and spoke negatively about her to the producer.

She alleged that he told the producer she was not perfect for the role after she turned down his sexual advance.

She stated:

“I was on a movie set where the producer told me I would play the lead role. But the director said I should come and see him in his room. He tried to lure me into having me in bed with him, but I refused.”

Watch an X video of Funke Etti calling out the movie director

Reactions trail Funke Etti's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@VictoriaAdelere stated:

"These stories of one producers, directors tries to sleep with whatever, do they not have names? I guess we are not ready. Inasmuch you guys keep shielding them by not calling them out by their names, that act will keep recycling."

@olulade15 noted:

"It’s the reality of 70% of those beautiful females in Nollywood who became famous."

Funke Etti alleges that after she rejected the director’s advances, he went to the producer and questioned her suitability for the role. Photo: Funke Etti.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Omisore speaks on bond with Mide Martins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore spoke about his bond with actress Mide Martins.

He explained that his relationship with Mide Martins goes beyond work, describing it as family-oriented and genuine, which is why he does not charge her for appearances in her films.

Omisore further explained that he prefers female friendships to avoid competition.

Source: Legit.ng