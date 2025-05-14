Actress Kate Henshaw is the latest celebrity to react to the trending weight loss topic on social media

The Nollywood star shared a video showing off her fitness, while subtly throwing shade at those who used a waist trainer, among others, to slim down

Kate Henshaw's video comes after Blessing CEO expressed concerns about celebrities and influencers joining the 'slimming down' trend

Popular Nollywood star Kate Henshaw has also shared her take on the new 'slimming down' trend among her colleagues and influencers in the country.

Kate, on Wednesday, May 14, shared a fun video showing off her fitness as she was seen leaving the gym.

The Nollywood actress, known for always engaging in physical exercises in the gym, flaunted her muscles and figure while subtly throwing shade at those who rely on slimming teas, waist trainers, and other methods to achieve a similar body shape.

"Nothing do my shoulder I just remember say I work hard for this body, no be by slimming tea, waist trainer and the others," Kate Henshaw wrote on the caption on her video.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that relationship therapist Blessing CEO asked questions about the 'slimming pandemic' in the country, sharing how women have moved from desiring BBL, tattoos, and thin waists to slimming down.

According to Blessing CEO, celebrities who have jumped on the slimming down trend look sick and malnourished.

She also appealed to women not to jump on a new trend, as it will then fade away with time.

The video of Kate Henshaw showing her body while throwing shades on the trending weight loss topic is below:

Fans react to Kate Henshaw's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Kate Henshaw's video as some of her fans and followers praised her. Read the comments below:

sweet.centre said:

"Now that’s one that is DESERVING."

omoladunsijumoke said:

"Nothing doing you mama you are doing well please raise the shoulder up well."

habiba_zocksock reacted:

"Make I con hold the hand for you make you no tire, e no suppose drop at all."

shakima06 commented:

"Sis Raise it higher cos those at the back can't see it properly o😂.. You deserve it cos you worked hard for."

napas_tasty_bud_kitchen said:

"Those who work out use actual water bottle not Quencher."

mercyokwuosa said:

"Table don break kpatakpata...Laughing @ others. Suddenly everyone has a skinny body and Ozempic head (By their head you shall know them)."

mhzizohgee commented:

"Abeg if e get as we go take raise the shoulder higher, I go follow hold am. You deserve all the accolades K8tie."

