Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has dropped a new song criticising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) criticising the electoral body

Eedris Abdulkareem's new song has quickly gained attention on social media, with Nigerians sharing different opinions about it

The new song comes weeks after Eedris Abdulkareem generated buzz with his song 'Tell Your Papa' directed at President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has sparked another round of reactions on social media with his new song 'Ojoro INEC, as he criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

In the song, which was released on Friday, May 30, Abdulkareem accused INEC of lacking true independence, as he claimed the electoral body was being influenced by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Eedris Abdulkareem criticises Tinubu’s administration's influence on INEC. Credit: eedrisabdulkareem

Source: Instagram

Abdulkareem also criticised INEC's decisions on the permanent voter card (PVC).

“E be like say INEC dey work for Tinubu, E be like say INEC dey work for APC, If na lie, Why you go legalise voting without PVC, If na lie, Why you no wan register political parties, If na lie, Why you no wan use electronic vote, If na lie Why you dey use judiciary to suppress us,” the lyrics from Eedris Abdulkareem's new song read.

Sharing a clip from his new song video, Eedris wrote in a caption,

"Eedris Abdulkareem's Latest Single aptly titled "Ojoro INEC", a song that x-rays INEC's lame dependency on the current administration whims and caprices and its 'Errand Boy' status to the ruling party in Nigeria, officially drops today on all platform by 12 AM.."

Eedris Abdulkareem challenges INEC’s independence in new music track. Credit: eedrisabdulkareem

Source: Instagram

Ojoro INEC comes after Eedris Abdulkareem also released ‘Tell Your Papa’ where he told Seyi Tinubu to relay Nigerians’ suffering to his father.

'Tell Your Papa' was later banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

Listen to Eedris Abdulkareem's new song Ojoro INEC below:

Reactions as Eedris Abdulkareem drops 'OJoro INEC'

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Eedris Abdulkareem's newly released song. Read the comments below:

bolannkan said:

"It's the fact that he takes only one day to put the lyrics together and record a song for me."

i_am_endy04 said:

"NBC as usual coming with a ban but we go stream am anyway."

ruoyreh said:

"Weak rhythm… Song be like primary school comprehension."

mayorlopez_01 said:

"No be say e be like say....INEC has been compromised...the earlier we wake up and focus on this reality..the better! I see people saying he should go and rest..he is using his platform to speak up....they have finished planning 2027 elections...if we don't talk, na we go lose....one voice for once!"

house.ofmela said:

"Na only Idris dey always enter the government as e dey hot."

blackquora said:

"No song for buhari regime ooo, nah Yoruba time this weyrey dey use trend."

themaskcelebrity said:

"You can’t satisfy Nigerians. Tinubu is still one of the best president of our time.."

Eedris Abdulkareem alleges bribe attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the rapper detailed an alleged attempt to bribe him over his viral song.

Eedris Abdulkareem narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he turned down.

He stated he strongly stood his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng