Odunlade Adekola's new movie ,War Lord (Olori Ogun), has captured attention as viewers shared opinions

Reacting, a man criticised the constant use of charm and incantation in the Yoruba epic movie

Odunlade's savage response has become the talking point as many applauded the actor

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola has sparked conversation following his savage clap back at a man who shared his opinion about the newly released movie War Lord (Olori Ogun).

As the Yoruba epic film by Odunlade gained momentum online, social media users took to various platforms to share their thoughts.

A man, identified by his username, Prof Michael, praised the storytelling but criticised the constant use of charm and incantation in the film.

He wrote:

"I enjoy this NEW DEVELOPMENT of telling stories about our WAR LORDS. It shows we had HISTORY before colonialism. But what I DISLIKE is the CONSTANT USE OF CHARM & INCANTATION. Can’t WARLORDS fight NEUTRALLY without being DIABOLICAL? The YORUBA INDUSTRY should work on that."

In a savage clap back, Odunlade responded:

"We will use bible verses next time."

See the exchange below:

Public reactions to Odunlade’s clap back

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans applauding Odunlade’s response. Read them below:

nollywoodcitadel said:

"How can we have Yoruba traditional movies without usage of charms is this joking I love @odunomoadekola response."

opalzclothiers reacted:

"But when you watch Chinese and Indian movies, Buddhism is beautiful Abi

ayoka.crown commented:

"Lalude will now be like “Oluwa gbogun to awon tingbogun timi”

t.p_almira said:

"Fada shock me on this one oo cos he no dey ever reply them ooo."

kelvinchilds_okoroji commented:

"Charms, incantations and physical strengths are all the embodiments of a war lord na. That’s how they fortify themselves spiritually! Is this one okay? Y’all keep saying you want Nollywood to tell our stories authentically and when they do you still revert to the colonial ways."

skobiskid wrote:

"For that response, God bless Odunlade Adekola awon eyan o ni itelorun sha how should a Warlord in those days defend his/herself if not through incantation and spiritual fortification……. Awon alaseju omo."

authenticmuy said:

"If I mark this exam, I will score Odun a whooping 100/10! Periodt!!"

adedaraolayemi said:

"The reply nah fire."

gbemzoobaby said:

"Odun savage."

