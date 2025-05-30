Gospel singer Gaise Baba, in a recent interview, spoke about the criticisms surrounding his appearance

Gaise Baba, who went viral over his hit song 'No Turning Back' featuring Lawrence Oyor, also boldly spoke about his consecration

Gaise Baba's interview resurfaced on social media after a Nigerian pastor condemned the popular Christian song 'No Turning Back'

Nigerian gospel artist Akinade Ibuoye, better known as Gaise Baba, recently spoke about his appearance, which has sparked a heated debate among critics, especially within the Christian community.

Gaise Baba gained attention on and off social media following the remix of his song 'No Turning Back' with gospel singer Lawrence Oyor.

Nigerian gospel singer Gaise Baba responds to criticism over appearance. Credit: IG/gaisebaba

The song, which is centred on dedication to Jesus Christ, has, however, stirred mixed reactions, with a Nigerian pastor condemning it.

According to the pastor, the hit song did not convey the actual intent of its original version.

Gaise Baba, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, spoke against judging people by their appearance.

The gospel singer disclosed that he is connecting with a new generation of Christians whose fashion sense differs from the norm.

Gospel singer Gaise Baba breaks silence on criticism over his look and music. Credit: gaisebaba

He added that he is as deep, anointed, called, and sent as any father of faith.

"People are looking on the outside, looking at the tinted hair, do you know my consecretion, do you know what I do in secret place, if you hear my words you will know I am not a random person, this is because there is a new generation I am connecting with, I am as deep, as annointed, as called and sent as any father of faith," he said.

Gaise Baba also stated that the music industry is still evolving, adding that it is “struggling for newness”.

The video of Gaise Baba speaking about appearance is below:

Watch the extended version of Gaise Baba's interview with Channels TV below:

Reactions trail Gaise Baba's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Úbà Odu said:

"Tomorrow you will wear pants where your gbola is showing and you'll say you are connecting to another generation yeye generation."

Andre Tony reacted:

"Abeg make him go sit down, he talk with pride."

Bayo Nice said:

"Oga go barb ur hair make u rest."

Idoko Kel Banks reacted:

"I am less concerned with his appearance which is very important but more concerned about his deposition. He said, "I am called, anointed and sent like any fathers of faith " Emmanuel, do you see pride in that? You can say am called, anointed and sent, but comparison with fathers of faith? NO. That's a clear indication that he lacked respect for fathers of faith. Go and watch his interview on different platforms about church and pastors and you will draw your conclusions. The guy is not born again.

Shola Bankole said:

"By their fruit you shall know them."

Moses Udo reacted:

"Oga please your appearance matters a lot in this part of the world."

What Nathaniel Bassey prophesied about Gaise Baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey reacted to the success of Gaise Baba’s new song, 'No Turning Back.'

Nathaniel expressed joy as he recalled an old prophecy he gave the fast-rising singer about his career and how God wanted to use him.

The Onise Iyanu crooner shared videos from the event that took place during one of his Hallelujah Challenge concerts, triggering reactions online.

