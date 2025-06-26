Embattled Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, has shared a post following the recent developments in Mohbad’s case

Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph, had filed an application before the Ikeja State High Court seeking to quash the legal advice that set Naira Marley free

To the surprise of many, the singer shared a piece of advice via his official Twitter page, sparking mixed reactions online

Mixed reactions have trailed a new post by Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, the label boss to whom late singer Mohbad was signed prior to his demise.

You may recall that an update emerged about the death of Mohbad and the claims levelled against his ex-label boss, Naira Marley, and his friend, Sam Larry. The court freed both men, stirring reactions online.

However, according to a report by The Punch, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, took a significant step in seeking justice for his son's death.

In a new development, the Lagos High Court in Ikeja set July 2, 2025, as the date for its decision in the petition filed by late singer Mohbad's father. He sought permission to overturn the court proceedings that cleared Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry.

Following this, the singer went online to share a piece of advice with his fans, especially the men.

In his words:

"Bro to Bro: You might die broke, just make sure you don;t suffer in this life and the after life."

Naira's post failed to resonate with many, who slammed him for sharing such, calling him unprintable names.

See the post below:

Naira Marley's post triggers online reactions

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Bro to bro - Enter court, baba Moh dey find you 👀."

@princewilltheguru said:

"I no come understand this your motivation."

@luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"Welcome to Nigeria .., even the bad eggs give us life advice ! But who are we not to take them 😂."

@iamjustified__ said:

"I swear no be everyone go get that plenty money but please God even if I won't have that my imaginary money don't make comfort so hard for me sorting my bills don't make it hard for me Abeg 🙏."

@blaakjeez said:

"Money isn't everything, and there's no afterlife, so live this life the way you see fit."

Late singe's boss Naira Marley shares cryptic post online.

@nazocaleb said:

"Only Jesus can guarantee you heavenly eternity. If anyone truly seek out to know the truth they will find Jesus! I pray you all open your hearts to him. My Dm is open."

@queen_stone___ said:

"You suffer mohbad for this life!...coming from you is a bad advice."

@cecilia__remi said:

"At least be a good person so you fit enter heaven.. No be say you kpai broke still go fire afterlife."

@inspiraystonner sai

No pain no gain.. but e fi still pain make e no still gain. Line from my unreleased music with my brother @eazyeags London - Ogun State 🇬🇧 🇳🇬."

Naira Marley expresses pain and regret over Mohbad’s death

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Naira Marley was vulnerable on social media following the new update about Mohbad’s death.

Shortly after the court declared the singer and others not guilty in the case of Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley took to X to pour out his mind.

Naira Marley’s emotional post raised a series of mixed reactions, with some netizens showing pity for him for the first time.

