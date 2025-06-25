Prophet Odumeje has been spotted in a viral video discussing his plans for the 2027 elections while speaking at his church

In the clip, he declared himself a man of power and vowed to improve the lives of Nigerians if given the opportunity

His remarks generated laughter among fans, with many reacting to the video and sharing their thoughts about his candidacy for the upcoming election

Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje or Indasbosky, has announced his intention to run for president in the 2027 election.

In a video circulating on social media, the clergy, who is the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, made the announcement while addressing his congregation in church.

Odumeje's fans react to his video about 2027 election.

Odumeje boldly declared that he was the next president of Nigeria, boasting about his power and asserting that he knows exactly what Nigerians need. He further proclaimed that whoever God confirms, no man can stop.

Odumeje speaks about running mate

The prophet also spoke about his choice for a running mate, revealing that he has already selected a colleague from the north, mentioning a name that sounded like Musa.

Prophet Odumeje predicted that the events of the 2027 election would mirror what happened during the time of Pharaoh.

Fans shared take about Odumeje's plan for Nigerians.

This isn’t the first time the controversial clergy has spoken about the 2027 elections.

A few months ago, he urged the youth to take over leadership and asked his congregation if he should run for president.

In his words,

"2027, next president of Nigeria. I am a man of power. What happened in the time of Pharaoh may happen in Nigeria. I know what Nigerians need and I will put things right. I already found the person that would assist me. Holy Ghost, I am ready."

See the Instagram here:

How fans reacted to Odumeje's video

Netizens reacted after watching the video of Odumeje sharing his plan for 2027. Here are comments below:

@queen_calisha commented:

"Pastor please just pick Davido as VP, one day in club , another day in church."

@tmtpilot shared:

"The only man of God I know."

@basseajoe reacted:

"This one no be forget the messenger and take the message oo, this one na forget the message and the messenger."

@chiblackyy said:

"I can't stop laffing. I still wonder how his members sit calm without laughing,Una dey try."

@alshotit___ commented:

"Remember we’re still using Indaboski Bahose Power ooo him never unleash other ones."

@zangahziah wrote:

"My president, your mission is to speaks but God is the perfections speaks on sir."

Rita Edochie attacks Prophet Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Rita Edochie had shared her hot take about Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin visiting Prophet Odumeje's church and climbing the altar.

Yul and Judy had attended Prophet Odumeje's church, where Yul was seen on the altar as he praised himself and his wife.

In reaction to the video, Rita shared her disappointment with the preacher for permitting them on his altar.

