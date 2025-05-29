JojoofLele has shared a video of her vibing to a heartbreak song by Mavin star Ayra Starr and Giveon

The influencer in the video looked gloomy as a clip showed her seated on the floor, stirring reactions from fans

JojoofLele shared the video on social media after social media critic VeryDarkMan shared a series of pictures of him showing off a mystery lady

Popular Nigerian content creator and influencer Josephine Sunday, aka JojoofLele, has broken her silence after social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, flaunted a mystery lady in Turkey.

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan travelled to Turkey alongside his elder brother and friend, singer Dkokopee, to celebrate with Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen.

Amid the massive reactions over VeryDarkMan's pictures with the mystery lady, JojoofLele in a video was seen looking gloomy as she vibed to the 'Last Heartbreak' song by Ayra Starr and Giveon.

A clip also captured JojoofLele seated on the floor while rain fell on her.

It will be recalled that the influencer made headlines after she confessed her love for VeryDarkMan.

JojoofLele's new video comes after she poured out her frustrations over failed relationships and societal expectations.

The influencer stated bluntly that she was now ready to become a baby mama as she was tired of trying to meet people’s standards.

The video of JojoofLele vibing to a heartbreak song is below:

Reactions as JojoofLele vibes to heartbreak song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

darrkcookie said:

"I love the fact you dey cash out with the situation on all social media platforms smart girl."

choprite_always reacted:

"Sorry ooh jojo after you finish crying wear that your fine wig and that your short skirt make you give me that beautiful smile."

mac_avelli001 reacted:

"It’s good you crying on a Benz , that’s a big flex."

tyresetroy said:

"Baby come and explain yourself.. Whathapun???.. Who did it?"

prince_dstn said:

"No worry he’ll marry you. He’s just pranking you, we done dey plan men on suit for you."

honest_oyins said:

"My love, don’t worry, the girl no even fine reach you sef, see her fake body, she’s not even a real woman."

i_go_tinubu_ said:

"Real life Jojo too smart aunty just Dey use every opportunity do content Dey cash out."

chisom_steve said:

"gods of our landdddd!!! You cannot allow this “Canmity” to befall our own! Let’s protest!!"

lumee_d said:

"Chai God abeg, if you see snake and you see man, leave the snake make e Dey go and kill the man o."

e4real11 commented:

"My dear don’t worry. Na so man life be. He will come back home. He nor easy for man. Sometimes he just gats relax him mind elsewhere."

JojoofLele introduced as VDM's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the moment JojoofLele was introduced at 'Free VDM' protest venue in Abuja.

The highlight was the moment JojoofLele was introduced as 'VeryDarkMan's wife. A clip showed the influencer continuing to speak despite the introduction.

