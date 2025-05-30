Nigerian social media users have been laughing at a new video of Iyabo Ojo that surfaced online

After celebrating her daughter Priscilla’s wedding finale, the actress, and some others set out on a trip to Zanzibar

However, her reaction while on the flight has sent fans into a state of hysteria, igniting interesting reactions online

Iyabo Ojo is currently trending online after one of her new videos surfaced on social media. The Iya Iyawo of the season, who recently rounded up her daughter’s 7-part wedding, was spotted on a flight.

The flight was headed to Zanzibar, but Iyabo Ojo seemed scared for her life in the video that made the rounds. Queen Mother, as she is fondly called, began to seek forgiveness for all her sins from God on the scary flight.

The actress stated that she was going to enjoy her life and prayed not to go on a journey of no return. The clip soon gained traction on social media, as fans shared their takes on the mother-of-two’s interesting character.

Watch the clip here:

Recall, a video showing Iyabo Ojo's reaction to a curvy guest at her daughter Priscilla and Juma Jux wedding finale in Tanzania has gone viral.

The video showed the Nollywood actress exchanging pleasantries with the mystery guest. Iyabo Ojo's reaction after seeing the mystery guest's backside as she walked into the wedding venue left many Nigerians talking.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo's clip goes viral

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ennybola said:

"Nkankan ko ni se yin loruko Jesu. I cover you with the blood of Jesus."

@ade_ola_mi_de said:

"She look high 😂."

@alhajalaidelaredo said:

"Amin ooo Olorun🙏👏👏God's in Controls🙏😍😂😂😂👏."

@oshadipetwins said:

"That’s me every time in an airplane, God knows I hate flying but what can one do?"

@yeyeogeee2019 said:

"The Lord protection is upon you."

@ganabiksselections said:

"God’s guidance unto you all.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.

@taiwofadeyi said:

"You are covered with the blood of Jesus."

@anjolaayodelemi said:

"My hand no dey ooooo😂😂😂😂, dey will come for U ehn... U are the new gistlover. 😂😂😂😂."

@jomog_clothings said:

"Lol 😂😂😂😂😂. A fi Cotonou na. They will get there in peace IJMN."

@ivieeguaborshenbote said:

"Those airplanes to Zanzibar can be scary sha..."small kunkulu things" like that.

@freshy_1980_garments said:

"Amin Jesu."

Iyabo Ojo pens heartfelt appreciation note to fans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, following a successful movie premiere, Iyabo Ojo went online to share nice words with her fans, friends, and colleagues

The actress who premiered her movie Labake Olododo on March 23, 2025, was the talk on the streets of social media

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, the actress and mother-of-two went online to say a few words

