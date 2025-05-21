The love for Nigerian social media critic VeryDarkMan is rising by the day to the joy of many of his fans

Nigerian socialite Jojo of Lele, who was one of the front-runners during the freeVDM protest, has shared a viral video about him

Jojo of Lele, who has never hidden her love for VeryDarkMan, put out another video, and her utterances have caused commotion online

Jojo of Lele, a Nigerian influencer whose real name is Josephine Sunday, has made it to the trending table following her latest comment about Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan was recently in Bayelsa, attending the birthday ceremony of Ijaw musician Alfred JKing. The mammoth crowd that trooped out to welcome him left many in awe, with many holding up posters.

The viral clip caught the attention of many, including Jojo of Lele, who reacted by saying, although VDM is love, she loves him more.

She went on to explain how the audacious critic is loved by both the young and old, as she exclaimed in excitement.

Watch her video here:

Reactions as Jojo of Lele hypes VDM up

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@roseodaro said:

"Honestly, this girl Jojo is really trying. If I were VDM’s sister, I’d be telling him to marry her without thinking twice. She matches his energy so well."

@leobrightt said:

"This fine girl 😂😂😂 ur own for VDM na another level oo."

@daily_dish001 said:

"Jojo abeg try go check your Genotype make we know if you fit match our presido oooh we no wan hear story tomorrow.. say na so you and my presido nor end up tomorrow I go vex because I don Dey save money for my opay account weh I wan take buy cow 😒 and pure water on that big day jojo jojo jojo how many times did I call you!? 😒."

@call_mi_ziko said:

"Abeg try de follow am de Waka as our Queen."

@nwurim said:

"Proud ratel fan 🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 we pray for a VDM in Cameroon one day , in short may God bless all African countries with their own VDM🙏. Long live."

@evil_barry_ said:

"Hope you be AA because I no won hear story 😂."

@brian202437 said:

"Sheybi u be AA, i don talk am say una genotype go match se."

@joyimuentiyan said:

"Jojo Abeg nor vex for this question wen I want ask , Abeg you Don do ur Genotype? If not please try and do make will know the one wen we dey .thanks."

@hitayme said:

"Na people wey dey crush this girl I dey pity pass. I can’t imagine what they are going through right now 😂😢."

Jojo of Lele finally meets with VDM

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media influencer and VDM supporter, Jojo of Lele finally reunited with the activist after he regained his freedom.

Recall that Jojo of Lele was one of the loud voices during the Free VDM protest that rocked Abuja.

The new video of VDM and Jojo of Lele where she claimed to be an activist for only him, got netizens talking.

