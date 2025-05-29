Nollywood has released a trailer for a movie inspired by controversial critic VeryDarkMan

The trailer which has gone viral showed veteran actor Gentle Jack play the role of VeryDarkman

The video has since stirred mixed reactions, with many expressing their disappointment in Gentle Jack for agreeing to act as VeryDarkMan

Nollywood has caused a buzz on social media with a new project inspired by controversial critic and social media personality Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

This comes as a trailer of the new movie about VeryDarkMan emerged on social media on Wednesday, May 28.

The movie titled Verydarkblackman saw veteran Nollywood actor Gentle Jack play the role of the outspoken critic.

The trailer of the movie, produced by Anaele Ugochukwu Dominic, showed Gentle Jack imitating VeryDarkMan's mannerism and outfits.

The video has since ignited discussion online, with many netizens sharing different opinions.

It will be recalled that VeryDarkMan made it to the spotlight for calling out unregistered skincare products in the country.

He would later become a popular voice on social issues, speaking up on cases like the controversial death of singer Mohbad and crossdresser Bobrisky's time behind bars.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan shared a video showing the moment he arrived in Turkey alongside his elder brother and friend, singer Dkokopee, to celeberate with Victor Osimhen.

The trailer of VeryDarkBlackMan Nollywood movie is below:

Reactions as Nollywood releases VeryDarkMan movie

The release of Verydarkblackman movie has drawn stirred reactions from Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter). Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Dapper_Mike said:

"I’m disappointed in Gentle Jack."

debo_A1 reacted:

"Gentle Jack shouldn't have made a mess of himself by taking up this role. This is so shameful to watch."

thisisemeka said:

"lilian_oge see lady with beret… I’m sure you can guess who.. don’t mention lol

mensahtitus5 reacted:

"Gentle Jack is a veteran in African movie space and shouldn't have condescended so low to take such role. Quite pathetic!"

edonaruto94 said:

"Do not judge him,what a great movie and this is what i was missing from @HomeOfNollywood #nollywood movies, back in the days we had black berry babes 1-6 But nollywood forgot to do iphone babes1-5."

irmh610123 said:

"I was just randomly watching a movie on African Magic Epic last night and I just imagine myself being a Nollywood actress.. It's so embarrassing!!!"

vmsaintino10 wrote:

"What is this nonsense. Gentle Jack abeg no fall my hand with this nonsense. If na money u dey find, I go start gofundme for you pls."

HonDexter said:

"GentleJack na OG oo! Why he go collect small pikin gig like this?"

AustineAluge1 said:

"On a second thought, what if they got permission from verydarkman before shooting the movie? Let's not get angry vdm is alive he can actually see this and sue if it defames his character."

Why VDM dragged NAFDAC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that VDM responded to comments made after he supported for traders in Anambra state.

VeryDarkMan visited a drug market in Anambra and alleged that NAFDAC was extorting money from the traders.

The critic also accused the agency of demanding payments from traders labelled as fake drug sellers by the agency.

