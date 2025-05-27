VDM has responded to comments made by the police regarding one of his videos where he showed support for traders in Anambra state

The activist recently visited a drug market in Anambra and alleged that NAFDAC was extorting money from the traders

In his latest video, he accused the agency of demanding payments from traders they labelled as fake drug sellers

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to statements made about him by the Anambra State Police and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The controversial activist recently visited a drug market in Anambra state and promised the traders he would help them seek justice over the alleged mistreatment by NAFDAC.

VDM calls out NAFDAC iover DG's utterance. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@mnafdacng

Source: Instagram

He was later warned by the state police and accused of trying to incite the traders. NAFDAC also issued a statement about him and called on security agencies to investigate the matter.

In a recent video, VDM, who was recently seen with a ‘body part’ in his hotel room, criticised both NAFDAC and the police over their statements.

He expressed relief that they did not accuse him of lying, insisting Nigerians should know that NAFDAC was allegedly extorting money from the drug traders.

VDM accuses NAFDAC over extortion allegations

In the video, VDM claimed that NAFDAC collected N700,000 from drug traders in Anambra State.

He shared a receipt of payment made by one trader and said the agency had extorted money from about 1,000 people.

VDM further argued that if NAFDAC was collecting money from those labelled as fake drug sellers, they were actually enabling fraudsters to harm Nigerians.

He called NAFDAC greater criminals than those they accused of selling fake drugs.

VDM clarified that he was not inciting the traders against the public but raising awareness so they could protest and fight for their rights.

VDM speaks about Anambra traders in new video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The TikToker emphasised that peaceful protest is not a crime.

VDM warned that NAFDAC must address the extortion allegations, and he urged the police to investigate the matter and ensure justice is served.

Speaking further, VDM expressed his admiration for the late NAFDAC director-general, Dora Akunyili, saying she was the only person who truly fought against fake drug sellers and manufacturers.

VDM calls on Nigerians to protect their rights

Also in the video, the activist, who recently criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fair hearing, called on Nigerians to act before medicine prices skyrocket.

He warned that many would struggle to afford drugs if nothing is done, as traders may no longer be able to sustain their businesses due to the heavy extortion.

See the video here:

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong. Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng