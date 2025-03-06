Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM) has finally replied to late singer Mohabd’s wife's open letter to him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s wife Wunmi, in a recent post, accused VDM of online harassment and bullying since the rapper’s demise

The dark model further queried the widow for wasting time in opening up about her late husband’s crisis with a nurse, among other things

Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has reacted to late singer Mohbad’s wife’s statement about him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians online hailed Mohabd’s wife Wunmi for finally finding her voice and standing up to the social commentator.

Verydarkman fires more questions at Mohbad's wife Wunmi. Credit: @tvconline, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that VDM has made a name for himself in the online space for the last two years now by fiddling with viral cases, and singer Mohbad's demise was not an exception.

The online critic has long clamoured for Wunmi, the late singer's widow, to go for a DNA test to ascertain her son's paternity.

The young woman in the earlier hours of March 6 2025, for the first time, responded to the critic’s long overdue callout.

Wunmi clarified the misunderstanding she had with her late husband that was recorded in a leaked viral tape, which VDM have always used against her.

She also noted the online activist will not force nor bully her into taking a DNA because he was not a member of their family.

VDM replies Mohbad's wife

In a recent clip shared online, Verydarkman questioned Mohbad’s wife Wunmi on why she chose not to share how her husband reacted to a nurse’s injection on time, especially as the public was quick to accuse the late artist's former boss, Naira Marley.

He further blamed her for pushing the narrative that Naira Marley killed her husband with the series of posts she made the day Mohabd was announced dead.

Verydarkman replies Mohbad's wife. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The TikToker argued that Mohbad’s wife made it seem like she didn’t want the public to suspect her with the remarks she gave on the day the Ask About Me hitmaker died.

VDM also demanded to know how Instagblog got the fake news that the late singer died of an ear infection.

He further went on to ask why the young widow watched people treat Naira Marley unfairly over her late husband’s death.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that VDM appeared to have a change of heart about late singer Mohbad’s widow.

In a video posted online, VDM analysed some things Wunmi disclosed in one of Wunmi's interviews and admitted that he believes she’s somewhat innocent.

Verydarkman's change of heart about Wunmi drew the attention of several Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes.

VDM accused of sleeping with Jojo of Lele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad made a bold allegation against Verydarkman.

He accused the critic of sleeping with influencer Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of Lele.

Radiogad also claimed to have evidence against the online critic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng