Nigerian social media activist, Verydarkman has reacted to the claims rapper Speed Darlington made about a 15-year-old

Legit.ng reports that Speed Darlington buzzed the internet with a video of him alleging that he once slept with a 15-year-old

Verydarkman shared observations about the musician’s social media shenanigans and ways he could possibly face the consequences of his actions

Verydarkman left many in deep thought as he shared observations on Speed Darlington’s claims with a 15-year-old.

In a recent video, the activist shared how the rapper can face the consequences of his alleged actions, triggering reactions.

Verydarkman tackles Speed Darlington over claims he made about sleeping with a 15-year-old. Credit: @speeddarlintv, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has expressed his disgust concerning rapper Speed Darlington's latest revelation.

The singer made a video on May 27, 2025, where he allegedly admitted to sleeping with a 15-year-old minor in a hotel room, with claims that "she messed up the sheets."

While he thought it was worthy of a joke, the clip began to attract tons of attention from online users, including VDM, who made a video addrressing the situation.

The activist argued that this wasn’t the first time Akpi would be defiling a minor. He further stated that the rapper cannot be arrested without a complainant.

The TikTok star further encouraged victims of the rapper to send him a message, so that he could take it from there.

Watch him speak below:

How Nigerians reacted to Speed Darlington’s issue

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

ambitious020 said:

"Akpi is trending for a bad reason."

mozah_mode said:

"That other side of North de run under age marriage make una check mate them to and regarding akpi should be arrested for questioning."

jagaban2027 said:

"Contact you as per what? Nigerians make una get sense for once."

victorwhitex_ said:

"Abeg make una rest for this matter , Na to treading, and that is the way nigerias love to promote there songs , nigerias like b4d news , make he talk positive things just now he no go treading , vdm no go talk about am."

king_priest4 said:

"This man, Speed Darlington is becoming a menace to the society."

ojionwubtc_ said:

"This is just PR bro."

ejamenu said:

"If nor be PR , that year. believe me we nor see the woman video, na online speed D side we Dey see all over the media 🤷‍♂️."

yb_fabrics's profile picture

yb_fabrics said:

"That's contents jare."

demanajazz said:

"Na the same Lawyer una dey use, so na family matter."

king_priest4 said:

"Akpi is a bea$t, l really hope his cup got filled this time around. Our hope for justice is only on Fourth Arm of the government, The ratel president, VDM."

Verydarkman calls out Speed Darlington online. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

NAPTIP react as Speed Darlington claims he slept with minor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington's viral video, where he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has gained the attention of the Lagos and Federal Governments.

The Lagos DSVA shared an update on what the body intends to do about Speed Darlington's disturbing claim in the viral video.

Speed Darlington's confession during an Instagram live session has also triggered reactions from many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng