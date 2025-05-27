Actress Iyabo Ojo presents her daughter with dollar bills customized with her and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s photos.

She reveals that fans gave her unique notes during a trip to America, which Priscilla shares online and calls cute

Social media users shared mixed opinions, while some called the bills fake, others argued they could still be legal tender.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently caused a stir online after surprising her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, with some uniquely customized dollar bills that had the faces of her and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, printed on them.

The movie star had landed in Tanzania on Sunday, May 26, to attend the grand finale of JP25, a lavish celebration linked to her daughter’s rumored partner.

Upon arrival, she received a grand welcome from Priscilla and some drummers who gave her a cultural airport reception.

Iyabo Ojo gifts daughter with JP25 custom Dollar bills, sparks debate. @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a sweet mother-daughter moment shared on social media, Iyabo handed Priscilla the custom currency, which she revealed was gifted to her by fans during a recent trip to the United States.

Priscilla, who was clearly thrilled, shared a photo of the dollar bills online with the caption:

“My mom said some fans gave this to her when she was in America. So cute.”

See the video here:

Dollar bills spark debate

However, the internet did not hold back, as netizens debated the legality and purpose of the unique dollar notes.

One user, @officialmandy7222, wrote:

“This one is fake dollar because it has Jux and Prix pictures on it.”

Another fan, @elizzyorok, chimed in with a different take:

“It says that it’s a legal tender though. I really think apart from reading books, watching movies really help a lot.”

Others praised the creativity and sentiment behind the gesture.

“It’s not about spending the money but it indicates how special they are to who presented them,” wrote @koyinsola_yeyeoge.

@mo_lovegram stated:

This is not real money, just vibes and creativity. People should stop overthinking everything!

@official_kaycee wrote:

Iyabo Ojo no dey carry last. Even her dollars must come with celebrity packaging

@benni_benz stated:

Custom dollar bills? That’s next-level love. But I hope EFCC no go misunderstand this one

@nene_glowqueen commented:

Whether real or not, it's the thought that counts. Mama really went all out for her baby girl

Meanwhile, some commenters warned that such custom notes, while thoughtful, are not recognised as legal tender in the U.S. and should not be mistaken for actual spendable currency.

Iyabo Ojo gifts daughter with JP25 custom Dollar bills, sparks debate. @iyaboojofespris.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele lands in Tanzania for JP25 finale

Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele warmed the hearts of many as she shared her latest involvement in the JP25 wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding finale set to take place on May 28, 2025, in Tanzania, Funke Akindele, who was absent during the Nigerian celebration, was spotted at the airport.

The movie star was seen taking selfies with the people around as reports revealed that she was on her way to a Tanzanian celebrity wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng