Nigerians were quick to judge Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos after a video of him at the recent Dangote event went viral

The event, which was packed with top dignitaries, saw Davido perform his hottest track of the moment, With You

However, attention quickly turned to a video of Sanwo-Olu singing along while fans shared their observations

Social media users have been having a good laugh over one of Sanwo-Olu’s recent videos that emerged online.

Dangote Cement held their Customer Awards & Gala Night in Lagos, which was well-attended by people who matter.

Fans sam Sanwoolu for singing OBO's track off-lyrics. Credit: @davido, @jidesanwoolu

Many clips and moments from the event have been shared on social media, especially since Davido was one of the performers of the night.

One of the highlights was spotting the Governor of Lagos singing along to Davido’s hottest track, With You. However, fans quickly noticed that he was mixing up the lyrics and singing different words.

The hilarious clip soon went viral on social media, giving fans a lot to talk about.

Davido, Sanwo-Olu’s SSA Clash Over Singer’s Tweet

Recall, Davido and Jubiril Gawat, one of Governor Sanwo-Olu's aides, clashed over the singer's tweet about the election.

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

Reactions as Sanwoolu sings off-lyrics to Davido's song

Read some reactions below:

@khadijaheleshojewelryhub said:

"Madam Saje junior brother ...... best in singing wetin musician no sing 😂😂😂😂😂."

@widmaxrichie said:

"Sanwo Eko na dangbana he sha want Gistlover fans to talk 😂😂😂."

@mercyffrancis said:

"Sanwolu ehn😂😂😂😂😂I too like the guy 😂😂😂."

@_maryamtajud_ said:

"Our own governor sanwo eko majenu loo😂😂😂."

@deenofweb3 said:

"Nothing concern Dangote, Baba just dey look."

@glambyadu said:

"Agba tiktoker with a lil chopping mouth."

@ogbeni_timo said:

"Why baba dey chop mouth."

@CroBender said:

"The look on the man beside him who clearly does not seem one bit interested nor impressed."

@NoBadFeelin said

"No mind that sanwo-olu he too like karamo and na for camera purpose, dongote no even dey feel anything."

Sanwoolu sings Davido's with you at Dangote's award night. Credit: @davido

@Priceless942048 said:

"Dangote just dey reason how many bags of cement and barrels of oil this money could have yielded 🤦‍♀️😅."

@AdePhilp25904 said:

"Bruh was literally saying another thing probably explaining something to someone can’t you read lips?"

@RomanusEbhodag1 said:

"All these ones na artist nauAll these tethers and art people,Now doing governor job."

@oreolu123 said:

"No be wetin he dey sing be that. He’s talking to someone beside him."

Davido and Sanwo-Olu link up

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido and Sanwo-Olu buzzed the internet after a video saw them together, reportedly after signing a new partnership with LAGRIDE.

The Afrobeats star and the Lagos state governor exhibited a high degree of friendliness as they exchanged pleasantries.

Nigerians who came across the trending video made several interesting observations about the notable moment.

