Nigerian singer and former member of the Psquare duo, Mr P has caught the of many online as he shared his new project

The Afrobeats star revealed that he as working on a new album and would be featuring some of the old Psquare songs

Mr P’s video caught the attention of many as they worried about his brother Rudeboy’s consent

Nigerian singer and former member of the Psquare duo, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has opened up on plans to sample some of the Iconic songs he made with his brother Paul 20 years ago.

Recall that the music brothers had their first split in 2017, leading to separate careers where Peter adopted the stage name “Mr. P” and Paul continued as “Rudeboy.”

Mr. P reveals details of his forthcoming project featuring re-fixed versions of P-Square’s old records. Credit: @peterpsquare

After their reconciliation in 2021, the brothers had another feud in 2024 after Paul revealed that Peter had petitioned both him and their older brother, Jude Okoye, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a new interview with Cool FM, Mr P announced that he had a new project coming up where he will be refixing some of the old Psquare songs from 20 years back.

He mentioned that he wanted to work on the songs the way he would have done it in his style.

The Winning hitmaker further mentioned that one doesn’t steal from themselves to justify his decidsons.

Listen to him below:

Netizens react to Mr P’s announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fibonacci_art_n_mix said:

"Oga go write your own song😂😂😂😂😂you think say na play play😂😂😂😂."

boniface_ejike wrote:

"Mr pity 😢 na me get all the songs ok 😂."

raz_al_ghuul said:

"Funny dude , guy write new songs."

nazquiat said:

"Someone tell him to let it go."

thywill.bedone.9828 said:

"The problem with him is I to know.. your brother is doing very well without you. go and do your own music and leave psqure."

e_l_o_._b said:

"Mr Pity, go do new song omo werey😂😂."

iamjaspertee said:

"Why not do new songs forget samples."

nanufombon said:

"Your brother has proven that he was the voice . Your own na only cho Cho Cho Cho . I beg heal."

sweeth_fashionn said:

This guy needs proper healing , it time to let go bro

paulchizzy7 said:

"Oga go fine New song do 😂😂."

mankii.white said:

"Mr pity, go do new song omo werey 😂😂😂😂😂."

kelvin007.megax said:

"🤦‍♂️, do your own personal sound no day find trouble , you know say na una two day the songs , why you no go just jejely write your songs and or get writers with ideas to run am for you everybody day do am this days, you just too like wahala."

nwagu_de_freddy said:

"Nobody go listen ooo. Music hv passed those break dance."

kelvin_peero said:

"This guy need healing 😢imagine arresting his own blood brother 😢."

ofiliikenna said:

:Oga, go produce your own song 🎵. If dey leave you, you'll remix all the pquare songs 🎵. Mr Pity 😏."

chukwunonsoubaka said:

"To believe this guy hard o!!! Na you do all those songs yet your solo album no really give out that psqure sound..:

adedayoayobami said:

"Do your thing brother."

akeemoffishal said:

"Everyday project😂😂😂😂 business ideas every eke market day,,, who else behaves like peter."

kinguforma said:

"Pls leave does songs alone abeg … ona separate you still one spoil the old songs."

pitmania1 said:

"I think he will need consent from his brothers to do this."

Mr. P speaks to re-fix versions of P-Square’s old records in forthcoming album. Credit: @peterpsquare

Rudeboy accuses brother of music theft

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Rudeboy accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of stealing his yet-to-be-released song. Peter had announced a new song titled Winning and how it would be on all streaming platforms.

Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye, soon noticed the post and took to his own Instagram page to make ownership claims.

Rudeboy shared the same music on his page and said that he wrote and sang the song, which was produced by the same producer.

