Davido and Sanwo-Olu Link Up Together After Signing the New LAGRIDE Partnership, Video Trends
- Davido and Sanwo-Olu buzzed the internet after a video saw them together, reportedly after signing a new partnership with LAGRIDE
- The Afrobeats star and the governor exhibited a high degree of friendliness as they exchanged pleasantries
- Nigerians who came across the trending video made several interesting observations about the notable moment
A new video featuring Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and Lagos state governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has surfaced online.
The singer and the governor reportedly met earlier today, July 15, at the Lagos House in Ikeja following the signing of the new LAGRIDE partnership between CIG Motors Company Limited and the Lagos State Government.
In the video, shared by Legit.ng and Goldmyne, the Afrobeats star is seen approaching the governor with a friendly handshake, while the governor appeared excited to greet him.
Video as US-based DJ slams Portable for begging for money at AY Live: "E go soon use you for lyrics"
Later, it seemed as if Governor Sanwo-Olu was inviting Davido further into his official residence.
Watch the video below:
Davido and Sanwo Olu’s video spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
djsoulchild15:
"Why sanwo dey always say ahan ahan and open mouth whenever he see OBO ? Check the wedding too . The same presentation!"
iam_preciousstar:
"So that's why them wan Ban danfo and Korope."
therealorchman:
"I hope those Korope people and Danfo drivers will be employed in Lagride to avoid increase in unemployment and crime in Lagos.. It’s a good move by the government."
thawwab_:
"This one no fit follow Unna go protest ooo."
iam_preciousstar:
iam_bravosky:
"Big thing about to happen…"
blestq:
"Marina Lagos Island not Ikeja."
ijoba_big_johmoh:
"Even @davido and governor. Them no get level."
iam_preciousstar:
styledbyzinah:
"See as dem shake una governor."
How Davido spent N927 million in a day
Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.
While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.
However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.
