Davido and Jubiril Gawat, one of governor Sanwo-Olu's aide, have clashed over the singer's tweet about the election

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star

David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Governor Sanwo-Olu's Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, have exchanged words on X.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had tweeted about Edo state election. He called out the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the way things turned out.

Reacting to Davido's tweet, Gawat stated that the married singer's tweet's only meant something, and he attached the link of the Timeless crooner's tweet to it without completing his statement.

The post didn't go down well with the music star, who also reacted immediately.

Davido slams Gawat

Davido took Gawat to the gallows and recalled how he used to behave towards him when he visits Governor Sanwo-Olu.

According to Davido, Gawat will be shining his phone that had okirika light at his eye anytime he visited the governor.

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below: @lollylarry1:

"That is a man doing his job diligently."

@Ashabul_Jannaah:

"So you’re calling out people for tweeting nonsense, yet you’ve been the one tweeting nonsense all day. You’ve dropped more tweets than hit songs lately. Maybe focus on the music instead of this Twitter marathon?"

@Deaib_szn:

"You no go ever see wizkid do all these things. Na why he dae always be better than you ,sigh"

@abdullahayofel:

"He is doing his job. At least he's not encouraging our youth to go into betting."

@UnkleAyo:

"Nothing consign me consign edo elections but you see this one - e enter die."

@Broda_Kenny:

"Omo this one tap."

@realtimmywrld:

"You mean the phone flash light bright pass Wizkid career."

@novieverest:

"One reason I like Davido is, he will say what he wants to say."

@JJExclusive1:

"Chai! SSA don chop dragging."

Davido dares INEC over Osun election

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had lent his voice to the ongoing election in Edo state as he tackled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He noted that INEC was the most dangerous institution in Nigeria and went ahead to make some daring claims.

According to the Unavailable crooner, what was happening in the Edo election should not repeat itself in his state, governed by his uncle Ademola Adeleke.

